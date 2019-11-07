Comedian Trevor Noah will come to New Orleans Saturday, March 28 for a show at the Saenger Theater as part of his 2020 “Loud & Clear” tour.

Noah is the host of Comedy Central’s political satire “The Daily Show,” where he previously worked as a correspondent, taking over for Jon Stewart after he left the show in 2015. Noah’s done several stand-up tours while hosting the show.

The South African comedian grew up during apartheid with a black mother and a white father. He detailed his childhood in his 2016 New York Times-bestselling memoir “Born a Crime” and often jokes about it onstage, alongside social commentary on race, politics and human nature.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.