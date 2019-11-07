Trevor Noah
Comedian Trevor Noah is coming to the Saenger Theater in New Orleans on March 28, 2020.

 Photo by Sean Gallagher

Comedian Trevor Noah will come to New Orleans Saturday, March 28 for a show at the Saenger Theater as part of his 2020 “Loud & Clear” tour. 

Noah is the host of Comedy Central’s political satire “The Daily Show,” where he previously worked as a correspondent, taking over for Jon Stewart after he left the show in 2015. Noah’s done several stand-up tours while hosting the show.

The South African comedian grew up during apartheid with a black mother and a white father. He detailed his childhood in his 2016 New York Times-bestselling memoir “Born a Crime” and often jokes about it onstage, alongside social commentary on race, politics and human nature.  

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

