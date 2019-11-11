Brewster’s
8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com
Restaurant bar
The Boom-a-lache is a mixture of light, dark and 151 rum with a blend of fruit juices served in a 32-ounce cup with cherries on top. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., all day Sun.
Royal Brewery
7366 Townsend Place, Building B, (504) 415-8444; www.royalbrewerynola.com
Brewery
Mid-century modern-meets-warehouse chic in the decor of this dog-friendly brewery that hosts live music or DJs on Saturday and Sunday, with food trucks providing dining options. Though the taproom is open only on weekends, the craft beers brewed here are available at lots of local bars and restaurants. Open Fri.-Sun. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday and during New Orleans Saints games.
Gambit's Big Bar Guide 2019: A weekend taproom with live music in CHALMETTE & NEW ORLEANS EAST
