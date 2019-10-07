Gyu_Kaku_Prim_Kalbi_Short_Rib_and_Shrimp_Garlic_Noodles_CR_.JPG (copy)

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ serves Korean-style kalbi ribs and garlic shrimp noodles.

 PHOTO BY CHERYL GERBER

Aglio

611 O& rsquo;Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com

A T.A.S.T.E. sandwich includes fried turkey, avocado, sprouts, tomato, a fried egg and chipotle mayonnaise on ciabatta from Gracious Bakery. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. and Sunday during New Orleans Saints home games. $$

The American Sector

National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com

A Victory Garden salad includes fall vegetables, greens, candied pecans and vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Annunciation Restaurant

1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com

Trout amandine is served with brabant potatoes, kale and meuniere sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Barcadia

601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com

Barbecued pork nachos are topped with pulled pork, queso, pico de gallo, chipotle barbecue sauce and sour cream. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night daily. $$

Bittersweet Confections

725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description.

Blaze Pizza

611 O& rsquo;Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; www.blazepizza.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description.

Bonci Pizzeria

726 Julia St., (504) 766-6071; www.bonciusa.com

Changing daily pizza offerings include topping combinations such as sausage and hot Calabrese peppers. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Cash not accepted. $$

Borgne

Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 613-3860; www.borgnerestaurant.com

Seafood gratin includes shrimp, blue crab and pepper jack cheese on toast. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Briquette

701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com

Blackened redfish is served with grilled Gulf shrimp, fried green tomatoes, arugula and chardonnay butter sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Cafe at the Square

Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com

Crab cakes are served with french fries, salad and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

CellarDoor

916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com

Pan-seared scallops are served with Mexican street-style corn, pickled onions and pork jus. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Cochon

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com

Louisiana cochon features pork served with cabbage, pickled peaches and cracklings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Cochon Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com

A Cochon muffuletta includes house-cured meats and olive salad on a Sicilian roll. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Company Burger

611 O& rsquo;Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; www.thecompanyburger.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description.

Compere Lapin

Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com

Curried goat is served with sweet potato gnocchi and cashews. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Daily Beet

1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; www.thedailybeetnola.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description.

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; www.dragosrestaurant.com

See Metairie section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

El Gato Negro

800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Elysian Seafood

Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; www.elysianseafood.com

See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.

Emeril’s New Orleans

800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans

Blue crab and house-made saffron gemelli are tossed with blistered tomatoes and burrata and topped with herbed breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Ernst Cafe

600 S. Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.com

An Ernst burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles and served with fries. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Espiritu Mezcaleria & Cocina

520 Capdeville St., (504) 267-4975; www.espiritunola.com

Fried shrimp tacos are served with mango-habanero aioli and pickled onions. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Fulton Alley

600 Fulton St., (504) 208-5569; www.fultonalley.com

Blackened shrimp top deviled eggs with pickle relish. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

G’s Pizza

833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; www.gspizzas.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Galliano Restaurant

200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com

Southern fried chicken is served with red beans and rice with a ham hock and andouille. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Gianna

700 Magazine St., (504) 399-0816; www.giannarestaurant.com

Rigatoni is served with pistachio pesto, Calabrian chilies and ricotta. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Gordon Biersch

200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com

A Marzen barbecue burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Marzen beer barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Gracious Bakery & Cafe

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., Suite 102, (504) 635-0033; www.graciousbakery.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Mon.-Fri. $$

Green to Go

400 Poydras St.; www.greentogonola.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description.

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

400 Lafayette St., Suite 101, (504) 507-8800; www.gyu-kaku.com/new-orleans

New York strip steak, Angus beef ribs, skirt steak and garlic-shoyu marinated rib-eye steak are among the options for diners cooking their own meat on tabletop grills. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant

701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com

House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Howlin& rsquo; Wolf Den

907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com

Blackened fish tacos are topped with Creole slaw and pico de gallo and served with tortilla chips. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Johnny Sanchez

930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysancheznola.com

Arroz con pollo features wood-grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, poblanos, avocado and crisped puffy rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Josephine Estelle

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com

Canestri pasta is served in a cacio e pepe sauce. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Juan’s Flying Burrito

515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; www.juansflyingburrito.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description.

La Boca

870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com

Bife La Boca is Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$

Legacy Kitchen’s Craft Tavern

700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; www.legacykitchen.com

Barbecue shrimp and grits includes bacon, baby portobello mushrooms, green onions and Creole lemon butter. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucyssurf.com/lucys-bar-restaurant-new-orleans

Barbecued pork sliders are topped with tropical slaw and chipotle ranch dressing on brioche buns. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Magazine Pizza

1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com

A Philly pizza includes mozzarella and provolone cheeses, thin-sliced steak, mushrooms, onion, green bell pepper and garlic-herb butter sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Manning’s Sports Bar and Grill

519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8118; www.facebook.com/manningsnola

An Archie burger is an Angus beef patty topped with bacon-onion jam and pimiento cheese and is served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe

715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com

Pork cheek Marsala is served over Parmesan polenta with Marsala wine and demi-glace. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Maypop

611 O& rsquo;Keefe Ave., (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com

Cornmeal garganelli pasta is tossed with coconut milk Alfredo sauce, blue crab, spicy tomato red curry, lemon grass sausage and basil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Meril

424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril

A trio of wood oven baked lobster cannelloni include mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mulate’s

201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com

A Cajun seafood platter includes a stuffed crab, a fried catfish fillet, fried oysters, calamari, shrimp, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

NOSH

752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com

Roasted Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic-chili butter, bacon and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St., (504) 354-8194; www.otraveznola.com

Tempura-fried shrimp tacos are topped with celery root remoulade and chorizo dust. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Outlaw Pizza Co.

814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com

A muffuletta calzone is filled with ham, salami, cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Peche Seafood Grill

800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com

Beer-battered fish sticks are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Restaurant Rebirth

857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com

A double-cut Cheshire pork chop is served with Nueske’s bacon-braised haricots verts, brabant potatoes, fried shallots and sugarcane Creole glaze. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Rock-n-Sake

823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; www.rocknsake.com

A Rock-N-Roll includes tempura-fried shrimp, snow crab, avocado, asparagus, smelt roe and eel sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; www.ruthschris.com

Filet Oscar includes jumbo lump crabmeat, asparagus and bearnaise. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Rye & Pie Pizza Bar

404 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 533-0016; www.ryenpie.com

Tre Carne pizza includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, sopressata, mozzarella, pecorino Romano and tomato sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

St. James Cheese Co.

641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; www.stjamescheese.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description.

Seaworthy

630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com

At brunch, barbecue shrimp are served with burrata, tomato, scallions and sourdough bread. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Sofia

516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com

Gulf blue crab risotto includes aged carnaroli rice, mascarpone, pea tendrils and citrus. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

True Food Kitchen

801 St. Charles Ave., (504) 558-3900; www.truefoodkitchen.com/neworleans

An Unbeetable burger features a patty made with beets and kuzu topped with butter lettuce, avocado, jicama slaw, vegan mayonnasise and teriyaki sauce on a flaxseed bun. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Ugly Dog Saloon

401 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 569-8459; www.theuglydogsaloon.com

Lafitte Pig is a sandwich with sliced smoked ham, pulled pork and bacon topped with house-made coleslaw and cheddar cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe

636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329

Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun, dinner and late-night daily. $

Vyoone’s Restaurant

412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com

Chicken confit is served with garlic mashed potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Willa Jean

611 O& rsquo;Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com

Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

 

 

Email Gambit arts & entertainment editor Will Coviello at: willc@gambitweekly.com.

