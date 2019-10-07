Aglio
611 O& rsquo;Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com
A T.A.S.T.E. sandwich includes fried turkey, avocado, sprouts, tomato, a fried egg and chipotle mayonnaise on ciabatta from Gracious Bakery. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat. and Sunday during New Orleans Saints home games. $$
The American Sector
National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com
A Victory Garden salad includes fall vegetables, greens, candied pecans and vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Annunciation Restaurant
1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com
Trout amandine is served with brabant potatoes, kale and meuniere sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Barcadia
601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com
Barbecued pork nachos are topped with pulled pork, queso, pico de gallo, chipotle barbecue sauce and sour cream. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night daily. $$
Bittersweet Confections
725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Blaze Pizza
611 O& rsquo;Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; www.blazepizza.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Bonci Pizzeria
726 Julia St., (504) 766-6071; www.bonciusa.com
Changing daily pizza offerings include topping combinations such as sausage and hot Calabrese peppers. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. Cash not accepted. $$
Borgne
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 613-3860; www.borgnerestaurant.com
Seafood gratin includes shrimp, blue crab and pepper jack cheese on toast. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Briquette
701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com
Blackened redfish is served with grilled Gulf shrimp, fried green tomatoes, arugula and chardonnay butter sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Cafe at the Square
Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com
Crab cakes are served with french fries, salad and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
CellarDoor
916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com
Pan-seared scallops are served with Mexican street-style corn, pickled onions and pork jus. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com
Louisiana cochon features pork served with cabbage, pickled peaches and cracklings. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Cochon Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com
A Cochon muffuletta includes house-cured meats and olive salad on a Sicilian roll. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Company Burger
611 O& rsquo;Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; www.thecompanyburger.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Compere Lapin
Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com
Curried goat is served with sweet potato gnocchi and cashews. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Daily Beet
1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; www.thedailybeetnola.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Drago’s Seafood Restaurant
Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; www.dragosrestaurant.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
El Gato Negro
800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Elysian Seafood
Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; www.elysianseafood.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.
Emeril’s New Orleans
800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans
Blue crab and house-made saffron gemelli are tossed with blistered tomatoes and burrata and topped with herbed breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Ernst Cafe
600 S. Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.com
An Ernst burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles and served with fries. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Espiritu Mezcaleria & Cocina
520 Capdeville St., (504) 267-4975; www.espiritunola.com
Fried shrimp tacos are served with mango-habanero aioli and pickled onions. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Fulton Alley
600 Fulton St., (504) 208-5569; www.fultonalley.com
Blackened shrimp top deviled eggs with pickle relish. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
G’s Pizza
833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; www.gspizzas.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Galliano Restaurant
200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com
Southern fried chicken is served with red beans and rice with a ham hock and andouille. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Gianna
700 Magazine St., (504) 399-0816; www.giannarestaurant.com
Rigatoni is served with pistachio pesto, Calabrian chilies and ricotta. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Gordon Biersch
200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com
A Marzen barbecue burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Marzen beer barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Gracious Bakery & Cafe
New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., Suite 102, (504) 635-0033; www.graciousbakery.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
Green to Go
400 Poydras St.; www.greentogonola.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
400 Lafayette St., Suite 101, (504) 507-8800; www.gyu-kaku.com/new-orleans
New York strip steak, Angus beef ribs, skirt steak and garlic-shoyu marinated rib-eye steak are among the options for diners cooking their own meat on tabletop grills. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant
701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com
House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Howlin& rsquo; Wolf Den
907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com
Blackened fish tacos are topped with Creole slaw and pico de gallo and served with tortilla chips. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Johnny Sanchez
930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysancheznola.com
Arroz con pollo features wood-grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, poblanos, avocado and crisped puffy rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Josephine Estelle
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com
Canestri pasta is served in a cacio e pepe sauce. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Juan’s Flying Burrito
515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; www.juansflyingburrito.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
La Boca
870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com
Bife La Boca is Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$
Legacy Kitchen’s Craft Tavern
700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; www.legacykitchen.com
Barbecue shrimp and grits includes bacon, baby portobello mushrooms, green onions and Creole lemon butter. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucyssurf.com/lucys-bar-restaurant-new-orleans
Barbecued pork sliders are topped with tropical slaw and chipotle ranch dressing on brioche buns. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Magazine Pizza
1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com
A Philly pizza includes mozzarella and provolone cheeses, thin-sliced steak, mushrooms, onion, green bell pepper and garlic-herb butter sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Manning’s Sports Bar and Grill
519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8118; www.facebook.com/manningsnola
An Archie burger is an Angus beef patty topped with bacon-onion jam and pimiento cheese and is served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe
715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com
Pork cheek Marsala is served over Parmesan polenta with Marsala wine and demi-glace. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Maypop
611 O& rsquo;Keefe Ave., (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com
Cornmeal garganelli pasta is tossed with coconut milk Alfredo sauce, blue crab, spicy tomato red curry, lemon grass sausage and basil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Meril
424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
A trio of wood oven baked lobster cannelloni include mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mulate’s
201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com
A Cajun seafood platter includes a stuffed crab, a fried catfish fillet, fried oysters, calamari, shrimp, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
NOSH
752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com
Roasted Louisiana oysters are topped with garlic-chili butter, bacon and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St., (504) 354-8194; www.otraveznola.com
Tempura-fried shrimp tacos are topped with celery root remoulade and chorizo dust. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Outlaw Pizza Co.
814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com
A muffuletta calzone is filled with ham, salami, cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Peche Seafood Grill
800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com
Beer-battered fish sticks are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Restaurant Rebirth
857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com
A double-cut Cheshire pork chop is served with Nueske’s bacon-braised haricots verts, brabant potatoes, fried shallots and sugarcane Creole glaze. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Rock-n-Sake
823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; www.rocknsake.com
A Rock-N-Roll includes tempura-fried shrimp, snow crab, avocado, asparagus, smelt roe and eel sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; www.ruthschris.com
Filet Oscar includes jumbo lump crabmeat, asparagus and bearnaise. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Rye & Pie Pizza Bar
404 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 533-0016; www.ryenpie.com
Tre Carne pizza includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, sopressata, mozzarella, pecorino Romano and tomato sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
St. James Cheese Co.
641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; www.stjamescheese.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Seaworthy
630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com
At brunch, barbecue shrimp are served with burrata, tomato, scallions and sourdough bread. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Sofia
516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com
Gulf blue crab risotto includes aged carnaroli rice, mascarpone, pea tendrils and citrus. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
True Food Kitchen
801 St. Charles Ave., (504) 558-3900; www.truefoodkitchen.com/neworleans
An Unbeetable burger features a patty made with beets and kuzu topped with butter lettuce, avocado, jicama slaw, vegan mayonnasise and teriyaki sauce on a flaxseed bun. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Ugly Dog Saloon
401 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 569-8459; www.theuglydogsaloon.com
Lafitte Pig is a sandwich with sliced smoked ham, pulled pork and bacon topped with house-made coleslaw and cheddar cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe
636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329
Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun, dinner and late-night daily. $
Vyoone’s Restaurant
412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com
Chicken confit is served with garlic mashed potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Willa Jean
611 O& rsquo;Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com
Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$