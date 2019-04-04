When it comes to fighting discrimination in New Orleans, the city’s new Office of Human Rights and Equity Executive Director Vincenzo Pasquantonio said it’s important to start at home.

“It's really important to clean up your own front yard before you start calling up your neighbor and complaining that they don't cut the grass,” Pasquantonio said.

His front yard? City Hall.

In a move aligned with that philosophy, Mayor LaToya Cantrell established the equity office March 20, which will house the existing Human Relations Commission and LGBTQ+ Task Force and coordinate equity initiatives between all city departments.

Since the office converges these divisions, Pasquantonio said its creation didn’t cost the taxpayers additional dollars.

The office will address issues of historically marginalized communities, such as minorities and the LGBT community. The equity’s office first priority will be addressing racial disparities between black and white New Orleanians — disparities Pasquantanio said are different from any other marginalized group due to their systemic nature.

“Even if you sent every individual in the world that had racial animus or racial hatred into outer space, we'd still have disparity,” he said, “because the structures are informed by our past.”

Pasquantonio plans to approach the disparities systemically as well, connecting institutions like historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and industry leaders to keep black graduates in the city post-graduation.

“Xavier University isn't just one of the best schools in this city, it’s one of the best in the country,” he said. “We have talent. We have an educated population in the city of New Orleans.”

The equity office, which currently has two staff members and is in the process of hiring a third, has also met with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and plans to continue the LGTBQ+ Task Force’s work in improving police interaction with LGBT and black residents.

“These were difficult conversations they had with the police and with our offices because there's a lot of mistrust,” Pasquantonio said. “But the police have embraced these recommendations because they realize having these positive interactions improves public safety.”

Pasquantonio said the work the office is doing is not just impactful from a human rights’ perspective but also from an economic perspective. Higher unemployment rates among marginalized groups cost the city in lost potential wages.

In the first quarter of 2018, a report by the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute showed that the black unemployment rate in Louisiana was almost double the white unemployment rate.

“We're not mobilizing all that we have to bear as a city as long as we have those disparities,” Pasquantonio said.