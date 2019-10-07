Cafe Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-1157; www.cafereconcile.org
Fried catfish is topped with crawfish sauce and served with two sides. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Cafe Roma
1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com
Garlic chicken pizza includes grilled chicken, roasted garlic, onions, plum tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and olive oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Casa Borrega
1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com
Plato Mixto feeds two and includes quesadilla de papa, a flauta de Borrego, a chile relleno and a tamale. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Central City BBQ
1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com
A Kickin’ Hog sandwich features pulled pork, smoked bacon and coleslaw and is served with a side such as Creole slaw, fries or Brussels sprouts. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Toups South
Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com
A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$