Chef Isaac Toups checks on the pork shoulder cooking for his boudin at Toups South in Central City.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER

Cafe Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-1157; www.cafereconcile.org

Fried catfish is topped with crawfish sauce and served with two sides. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Cafe Roma

1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com

Garlic chicken pizza includes grilled chicken, roasted garlic, onions, plum tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and olive oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Casa Borrega

1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com

Plato Mixto feeds two and includes quesadilla de papa, a flauta de Borrego, a chile relleno and a tamale. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Central City BBQ

1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com

A Kickin’ Hog sandwich features pulled pork, smoked bacon and coleslaw and is served with a side such as Creole slaw, fries or Brussels sprouts. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Toups South

Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 304-2147; www.toupssouth.com

A stack of fried pork chops (for two) is served with pickled squash, coffee aioli and white bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$



