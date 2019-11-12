Medical marijuana is legal in Louisiana, but where can you find it, what is it used for and what are the laws regarding hemp in the state? Gambit and Your CBD Store are sponsoring an educational forum about cannabis and hemp Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Times-Picayune |The New Orleans Advocate’s Avenue Gallery (840 St. Charles Ave.; www.bestofneworleans.com/hemp) to answer these and other questions.

The forum, which is open to the public, will be moderated by The Times-Picayune |The New Orleans Advocate Staff Writer Sam Karlin. Gambit Political Editor Clancy DuBos will introduce the forum and guest panelists.

Panelists include David Brown, managing director of Coastal Cannabis Consulting; Rep. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, author of House Bill 138, which exempted industrial hemp from marijunana laws; John B. Davis, president of GB Sciences Louisiana, a Baton Rouge production and research facility selected to produce medical marijuana products; Crystal Nugent, owner of Your CBD Store; and Dr. Victor H. Chou, owner of Baton Rouge’s Medical Marijuana Clinic of Louisiana, the first medical marijuana specialty clinic in the state.

Tickets to the forum are $15 and can be purchased at www.bestofneworleans.com/hemp. Admission is free for Gambit Community Members (join at www.bestofneworleans.com/member).