While Louisiana’s total number of HIV cases have risen in recent years, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) today announced that the fewest people have been newly diagnosed with HIV in 2018 than in at least a decade.

According to the LDH’s Bureau of Infectious Diseases, there were 989 people newly diagnosed with HIV in 2018, down from 1,124 new case in 2016 — a 12 percent decline in three years.

Dr. Jason Halperin, a physician at New Orleans health clinic CrescentCare, told Gambit earlier this year that the best single indicator of progress in ending the HIV epidemic was the decline of new case rates.

As long as the number of new HIV diagnoses is decreasing, “then it is a positive thing to see more people living with HIV because they're not dying from AIDS, which was what used to happen,” Halperin said.

+3 Total HIV cases keep increasing in New Orleans — and doctors say that's not a bad thing; here's why Dr. Jason Halperin, a physician at New Orleans health clinic CrescentCare, says as long as the number of new diagnoses are going down, rising total cases are actually evidence people with the virus are living longer.

The 2018 total also breaks a benchmark in the number of new HIV cases diagnosed. Since 2005, the number of new diagnoses has not been fewer than 1,000 people per year.

Dr. Alexander Billioux, assistant secretary for the LDH’s Office of Public Health, said it might be more than 10 years since new cases were this low, due to potential underreporting in the state during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 and 2006.

“We know these storms had a big impact on the state’s health services at that time,” Billioux said. “Since there had not been fewer than 1,000 people with HIV diagnosed each year since 1988, it is quite possible that today’s number is the lowest in a generation.”

Billioux and Halperin both attribute the decline in new cases to increased access to HIV screening for the virus throughout the state as well as viral suppression of HIV through medication.

“This is great news and demonstrates how the state’s HIV strategy and programs that are led out of the Office of Public Health are achieving results,” Billioux said. “Moreover, as we learn what works well, we will continue to focus our efforts on the high impact programs and strategies that are driving these tremendous improvements.”

In deal with drug firm, Louisiana to pay up to $58M yearly for Hepatitis C drug The Louisiana Department of Health has signed an agreement with Asegua Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences Inc., for an unlimited su…

Experts say a preventative drug known as PrEP also has the potential to help end the HIV epidemic — although studies show it is largely underused among the communities most at-risk for contracting the virus.

The news of the lowering new HIV diagnoses from LDH follows the announcement last week of an agreement between the department and Asegua Therapeutics, a company under Gilead Sciences Inc. for an unlimited supply of a drug to treat hepatitis C at a fixed price.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately a quarter of people living with HIV in the United States also have hepatitis C. The drug in the deal cures up to 98% of hepatitis C patients.