It was standing room only with around a dozen members of the public piled into a small office on the 11th floor of Orleans Tower in downtown New Orleans for an unusually crowded code enforcement hearing Monday morning. They were gathered for the latest update on the fate of the crumbling childhood home of Buddy Bolden, a local cornetist in the 1890s often credited as one of the earliest developers of jazz.

But even after the tense hearing concluded, the historic house’s fate remained uncertain, and those fighting to save it from collapse say time is running out.

The house where the jazz legend lived from age 10 to around 25 sits at 2309-2311 First St. with its windows boarded up, its weatherboards coming off and its back porch now caved in.

Bishop Paul S. Morton and Pastor Debra Morton of Greater St. Stephens Full Gospel Baptist Church — notably the parents of Maroon 5 keyboardist and New Orleans native PJ Morton — bought the Central City property in 2008, just a few doors away from their church.

Residents say before the Mortons bought the property, people were renting out Bolden’s house but it’s been boarded up ever since the city declined the church’s request to demolish it and build a parking lot in its place.

This year alone the city has cited the property on several different occasions for a laundry list of code violations including accumulated trash and debris, peeling and chipped paint, deteriorated, loose and missing weatherboards and defective gutters and downspouts.

Devon Hulbert, a code enforcement case manager representing the city, said the only changes the owners made to the house to address the citations was a new paint job on the front of the house and the addition of some numbers to identify the address. “It was basically just a little lipstick on the front, and that was about it,” he said.

John McCusker, local jazz historian and former photojournalist at the Times-Picayune and the New Orleans Advocate, said he attended another hearing for the house in March and that no significant improvements had been made since. He worries the house might not have much longer before, like the porch, it is beyond repair.

“It’s not like this place is in great shape,” he said. “It may not have another six months.”

The house, which was built in the 1880s, is one of the few existing remnants of Bolden, whose music was never recorded and of whom few pictures exist. The Mortons have said they were not aware of the house’s historical significance when they bought it.

Earlier this year, PJ Morton made headlines when he pledged to form a nonprofit to save and restore the house as a museum honoring Bolden and turn the house next door into a recording studio and event space. He formed Buddy’s House Foundation in March to raise money for these efforts, but the organization has yet to receive its tax-exempt status as a nonprofit.

Tim Kappel, a lawyer for PJ Morton and the foundation, said that his client could not be at the meeting, as he was in March, because he was on tour, but submitted a letter the musician had written about the house.

“The notion that PJ doesn't care about what's happening to this property or that the foundation that he's created doesn't care about what's happening to this property is just simply wrong,” Kappel said. “He completely understands and appreciates the community concern and the fact that this property has been, frankly, in a state of disrepair for quite some time. ... What I can say is that PJ shares those concerns, and the idea that he's been idle or sitting on his hands and doing nothing is just simply wrong.”

Kappel said the lack of nonprofit status to encourage donations was one of the reasons the foundation had not addressed several of the violations, along with him not knowing why the city had not deemed previous work (referring to the paint job) to be sufficient.

And although Kappel said there was an agreement between the church and Morton to donate the house to the foundation, he also noted there was no formal act of sale or record to reflect an official transfer of the property.

McCusker said he believes transferring the property will just delay repairs even further and “restart the blight clock.”

“It is my opinion that this promise to transfer the property to another owner is their latest okey-doke to try to kick this can down the road and let this place fall down,” he said, “and then they'll get their parking lot.”

Kappel did not cite a timeline for repair of the property. Due to its history, the Historic District Landmarks Commission (HDLC) has to give the OK before certain changes to the building are made. In April, it gave permission for several repairs to weatherboards, gutters, downspouts and other parts of the building, requiring some of those repairs to match the existing infrastructure of the house.

Hulbert said the city recommended the fine for the violations to be $500 for each day the property remains in violation of city code for 30 days (potentially up to $15,000) plus an additional $75 to cover the administrative cost of the hearing.

But Thomas G. Robbins, the hearing officer, said he found that maximum daily fine to be excessive and did not want to financially impede efforts to restore both houses. Instead he set the fine at a fraction of the cost — to $100 per day of violation, plus the hearing cost — for a $3,075 total.

“You can destroy a landmark and a judge won’t even hit you with the maximum fine,” McCusker said of the decision in an interview with Gambit after the hearing.

To McCusker, this story is all too reminiscent of when the city demolished jazz icon Louis Armstrong’s home and street to make room for court and police buildings. He said that the city does not have a governmental mechanism to save these historic properties from demolition and preserve history.

“The stupidest thing the city ever did is tear Louis Armstrong’s house down, and this is just as stupid,” he said. “That was 60 years ago and nothing has changed.

“We tried to adjudicate this through the city ordinance and functions of government, and they just failed.”