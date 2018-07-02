After a brief hiatus, your New Orleans edition of The Week in Twitter is back, though no longer brought to you from inside Gambit World HQ in Mid-City.
This week: Sewerage & Water Board, marching against family separations, Pelicans trades and conjecture and more.
Reading recaps of the City Council meeting with @SWBNewOrleans and then pass this fire hydrant in front of Matassa's that's been leaking so long (at least 4 yrs that I know of) that algae permanently thrives on the sidewalk. #NewOrleans pic.twitter.com/2N7PFXUUm5— Lilly (@misslillynola) June 25, 2018
All day, @NOLACityCouncil Public Works Committee has been hearing updates and responses from @SWBNewOrleans & nola Pub Works to the clear failings and inadequacies exposed over the past year. Clear and urgent need for much greater coordination & real leveraging of technology. pic.twitter.com/I60NiU1jBn— Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) June 25, 2018
a new “dog park” got installed today in duncan plaza. they were working on it this morning when I had my first walk with my downtown dogs, and when I inquired what was going on, I was told… https://t.co/DiW0FSmc1j— mags (@artbymags) June 26, 2018
On May 2, I opened an account with S&WB and as of this day, June 27, I have yet to receive a bill. Also, there was a Christmas tree in the lobby that day.— RevVargVargas↙️ (@vargvargas) June 27, 2018
Today I am happy to say that we have fulfilled our promise to the people of Louisiana and can officially announce that Louisiana no longer holds the title of incarceration capitol of the nation. #lalege #lagov #criminaljusticereform— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 28, 2018
Rouses Clerk 1: "I just got your Twitter request"— skooks (@skooks) June 29, 2018
Rouses Clerk 2: "Why are you private locked?"
Rouses Clerk 1: "I don't want to have stalkers"
Rouses Clerk 2: "What is the point of being on Twitter, then?"
Lol I am filling out the eresponse form for Orleans parish cdc jury duty and they ask “how long have you been a resident of Orleans parish?” And the answer is required, no unit of Time is given and only three characters are available.— Mania Loner Kit (@immerspaetlin) June 28, 2018
This is so offensive I've had to walk away from my computer to calm down. How dare this anonymous account -- whose author does not even have the courage to come forward and say who they are -- say something like this. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/YMYrmfQk2l— Julia O'Donoghue (@JSODonoghue) June 28, 2018
De-Stress was a success! Music filled City Hall! We had pet therapy with the @laspca, massages by @magnoliapt, yoga with @fitnola, eating tips from @eatfitnola, health checks by @accesshealthla_ #ThankYou partners @dddneworleans @nolahealthdept and so many more! #CityOfYes pic.twitter.com/YDFzQF7dQW— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 29, 2018
This Shit Only Happens In #NewOrleans 🤦🏾♂️ . pic.twitter.com/o9N5CPUSPx— ⚜️ (@HollygroveShawn) July 1, 2018
Annnd... the award for best sign goes to pic.twitter.com/22p9tW0lKj— TK Wharton (@TK_Wharton) June 30, 2018
#abolishIce #FreedomForFamilies March in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/TPCPvnwxVk— Metairie Indivisible (@MtarieIndvsble) June 30, 2018
Even in 100 degree heat in New Orleans, we know we have to #AbolishIce pic.twitter.com/4omnxrLdjb— Luna Malbroux (@LunaisAmerica) June 30, 2018
#abolishICE giant crowd in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/vEBNU8wAqj— Tim Ruppert 🌻 (@tmruppert) June 30, 2018
About 200 people in Covington, LA protested Trump’s family separation policy today. pic.twitter.com/nyP2OxElTf— Liz Scott Monaghan (@modine) June 30, 2018
Food label: Store in a cool, dry place.— The Bearded Educator (@LiteraryBeardo) July 1, 2018
In other words, not New Orleans.
My daughter pronounces a certain frozen cocktail "Zaiquiri," inadvertently inventing the ultimate NOLA boy name.— Brett Martin (@brettmartin) July 2, 2018
I’d like to buy a house in Orleans Parish one day, so occasionally I browse around on the Realtor app. I love when you see a price of something and think, there’s a home I could maybe afford, and then you click on the picture and it’s an empty lot.— 🗽Carolyn Scofield 🏳️🌈 (@NewsCarolyn) July 2, 2018
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star free agent center DeMarcus Cousins received calls from the Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers tonight once free agency began and is expected to have meetings scheduled with both teams soon, a source told ESPN's The Undefeated.— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2018
If the Pelicans re-sign Boogie they'd be favorites in the East.— The Bird Writes (@thebirdwrites) July 2, 2018