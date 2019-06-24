Elvis Costello, who last played New Orleans in 2016 with an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival as well as a fall show at the Saenger Theatre, will return to the Saenger Nov. 13 on his new tour, "Just Trust."

Costello is hardly a stranger to New Orleans — his 2006 album "The River in Reverse" was recorded with Allen Toussaint shortly after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures, and the two toured the world in support of it, as well as playing several Katrina relief benefits.

Costello's latest album, "Look Now," came out last year, with contributions by Carole King and Burt Bacharach.

For the Saenger show, he'll be joined by his band The Imposters.

Presale starts June 25 at 10 a.m., and general sale begins June 28 at 10 a.m.