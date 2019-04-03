The Historic New Orleans Collection is opening a new $38 million exhibition center on Royal Street in the French Quarter Saturday, April 6, and will celebrate the opening with a free block party from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

The new center at 520 Royal St. adds 35,000 square feet of space to the collection’s campus, which stretches across the street to the original location at 533 Royal St. The new center includes the restored Seignouret-Brulatour Building and courtyard and a new structure at the back of the property.

The space will have 12,000 square feet of space for an ongoing exhibit about the history of the French Quarter as well as changing exhibits. Its inaugural offering is “Art of the City: Postmodern to Post-Katrina,” a large show of contemporary art from more than 75 artists, including Lin Emery, Luis Cruz Azaceta, Zarouhie Abdalian, Brandan Odums and Douglas Bourgeois. The show is curated by artist and educator Jan Gilbert.

Burning Orchid Night Club "Burning Orchid Nightclub" by Douglas Bourgeois is part of the contemporary art exhibit “Art of the City: Postmodern to Post-Katrina” at The H…

The space also will have a hands-on education area, an expanded museum shop, a cafe run by the owners of Carmo and interactive displays by Cote Blanche Productions film company and artist Xiao Xiao.

The new center is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The street party will be held in the 500 block of Royal Street and features entertainment from Bon Bon Vivant, the Confetti Park Players, Detroit Brooks and other performers.

Priscilla Lawrence, president and CEO of The Historic New Orleans Collection says completion of the project took about 15 years. The collection purchased the property in 2006 and restoration began in 2014.

The main building of the 19th-century Greek Revival structure will house the permanent exhibit and the new building in the back of the property has three gallery spaces for changing exhibits.

The Seignouret-Brulatour House was built in 1816 for Francois Seignouret’s private residence and his businesses, importing wines from his native Bordeaux, France, and building and upholstering furniture. He also installed a pipe organ on the third floor of the building, which has been restored by The Historic New Orleans Collection.

In 1870, the property was purchased by Pierre Brulatour as his home and business and went through several owners and uses. It had deteriorated by the time conservationist William Ratcliffe Irby purchased it in 1918 and renovated it. The building was used for art classes and a gallery in the 1920s and ’30s, then was home to WDSU-TV from 1950 to 1997. Most of the structure remained vacant after that time.