And the winners in the 2018 Best of New Orleans readers' poll in these categories are...
FOOD
Best new restaurant
1. Saba (5757 Magazine St., 504-324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com) — Chef Alon Shaya and his Pomegranate Hospitality team opened Saba in May, and it caught on as quickly with local diners as Shaya, his previous modern Israeli restaurant on Magazine Street. (That restaurant retains his name though it's owned by chef John Besh's restaurant group.) At Saba, diners tear open thick steaming rounds of pita bread to eat with sharable plates of labneh, Bulgarian feta cheese, the roasted eggplant and tomato dish lutenitsa, and silky hummus topped with lamb, crab or vegetables. The new restaurant has a large bar, a communal table near the bread oven and family-style platters of harissa-roasted chicken, short ribs or whole striped bass. Even the cocktails feature warming Middle Eastern spice notes, such as baharat, Aleppo peppers and cardamom in some concoctions.
2. Bywater American Bistro (2900 Chartres St., 504-605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com)
3. Saffron (4128 Magazine St., 504-323-2626; www.saffronnola.com)
Best Kenner restaurant
1. Harbor Seafood & Oyster Bar (3201 Williams Blvd., Kenner, 504-443-3474; www.fishermanscoveseafood.com/pages/harbor-seafood-restaurant)
2. Kenner Seafood (3140 Loyola Drive, Kenner, 504-466-4701; www.facebook.com/kennerseafood)
3. Gendusa's Italian Market (405 Williams Blvd., Kenner, 504-305-5305; www.gendusasitalian.com)
Best Metairie restaurant
1. Drago's (3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, 504-888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com)
2. Vincent's Italian Cuisine (4411 Chastant St., Metairie, 504-885-2984; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com)
3. Boulevard American Bistro (4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com)
Best New Orleans restaurant
1. Commander's Palace (1403 Washington Ave., 504-899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com)
2. Galatoire's Restaurant (209 Bourbon St., 504-525-2021; www.galatoires.com)
3. GW Fins (808 Bienville St., 504-581-3467; www.gwfins.com)
Best Northshore restaurant
1. The Chimes (19130 W. Front St., Covington, 985-892-5396; www.thechimes.com)
2. Middendorf's (30160 Highway 51 S., Akers, 985-386-6666; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com)
3. Del Porto Ristorante (501 E. Boston St., Covington, 985-875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com)
Best St. Bernard Parish restaurant
1. Rocky & Carlo's (613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, 504-279-8323; www.facebook.com/rockyandcarlos) - The restaurant takes the top spot in the debut of a St. Bernard Parish dining category in the Best of New Orleans poll, and for good reason. From the classic cafeteria comes the gold standard of Sicilian-New Orleans classics. For more than 50 years, the Parish stronghold has ensured that no visit to Chalmette is complete without a trek to its mecca of long macaroni noodles rolled around in melted cheese and topped with a mountain of red gravy, towering tangles of onion rings, veal Parmesan and other face-sized plates, all guaranteeing no weary traveler leaves hungry.
2. Crave (3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, 504-676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb)
3. MeMe's Bar and Grille (712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, 504-644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com)
Best West Bank restaurant
1. Banana Blossom (500 Ninth St., Gretna, 504-500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com)
2. Mosca's (4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, 504-436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com)
3. Tan Dinh (1705 Lafayette St., Gretna, 504-361-8008)
Best bakery
1. Haydel's Bakery (4037 Jefferson Highway, 504-837-0190; www.haydelbakery.com)
2. La Boulangerie (4600 Magazine St., 504-269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com)
3. Gambino's Bakery (4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-885-7500; www.gambinos.com)
Best barbecue restaurant
1. Blue Oak BBQ (900 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com) - Diners do a lot for themselves at Blue Oak BBQ, including lining up separately at the food window and the bar and carting their own paper towel rolls and ramekins of sauces. But Blue Oak gets its part just right, delivering juicy ribs, mounds of pulled pork, tender brisket and crusty burnt ends, and more. It also is known for nachos topped with smoked meats and tangy barbecue sauce, and the eatery has gotten creative with specials such as croissant sandwiches filled with brisket, brisket-filled Philly sandwiches and a Reuben burger with a pastrami-cured brisket patty topped with Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. There's plenty of seating at heavy wooden tables inside and out, and the patio is dog friendly and has a large TV for watching sports.
2. The Joint (701 Mazant St., 504-949-3232; www.alwayssmokin.com)
3. Central City BBQ (1201 S. Rampart St., 504-558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com)
Best burger restaurant
1. The Company Burger (611 O'Keefe Ave., Suite C7, 504-309-9422; 4600 Freret St., 504-267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com)
2. Port of Call (838 Esplanade Ave., 504-523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com)
3. Cowbell (8801 Oak St., 504-866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com)
Best Chinese restaurant
1. Five Happiness (3605 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-482-3935; www.fivehappiness.com)
2. Red's Chinese (3048 St. Claude Ave., 504-304-6030; www.redschinese.com)
3. China Doll Cuisine (830 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, 504-366-8822; www.chinadoll.restaurant)
Best Indian restaurant
1. Nirvana Indian Cuisine (4308 Magazine St., 504-894-9797; www.insidenirvana.com)
2. Saffron (4128 Magazine St., 504-323-2626; www.saffronnola.com)
3. Taj Mahal (923 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-836-6859; www.tajnola.com)
Best Italian restaurant
1. Vincent's Italian Cuisine (4411 Chastant St., Metairie, 504-885-2984; 7839 St. Charles Ave., 504-866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com)
2. Venezia Restaurant (134 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net)
3. Irene's (529 Bienville St., 504-529-8811; www.irenesnola.com)
Best Japanese/sushi restaurant
1. Rock-N-Sake Bar & Sushi (823 Fulton St., 504-581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-267-9761; www.rocknsake.com)
2. Shogun Japanese Restaurant (2325 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-833-7477)
3. Sake Cafe (2830 Magazine St., 504-894-0033; www.sakecafeonmagazine.com)
Best Latin America restaurant
1. Mais Arepas (1200 Carondelet St., 504-523-6247; www.facebook.com/maisarepas)
2. Baru Bistro & Tapas (3700 Magazine St., 504-895-2225; www.barutapas.com)
3. El Gato Negro (81 French Market Place, 504-525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., 504-488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., 504-309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com)
Best locally owned coffee house
1. French Truck Coffee (217 Chartres St., 504-605-2899; 1200 Magazine St., 504-298-1115; 4536 Dryades St., 504-702-1900; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com) - French Truck Coffee has unseated PJ's Coffee from its perpetual post at the top of the Best Coffee House poll. With coffee names like "kossa geshe" and "Huehuetenango," you may feel like you're ordering something more exotic than your morning (or afternoon or evening) cup of joe, but that's the experience that owner Geoffrey Meeker and the employees at each of the shop's three (soon to be four) locations want customers to have. French Truck's beans are roasted in small batches to maintain freshness and hail from countries ranging from Colombia to Ethiopia. If you can't make it in person to one of its sunny yellow buildings, the beans are sold at plenty of area grocery stores.
2. PJ's Coffee (Citywide; www.pjscoffee.com)
3. Mojo Coffee House (1500 Magazine St., 504-525-2244; 4700 Freret St., 504-875-2243; www.mojocoffeehouse.com)
Best Mexican restaurant
1. Juan's Flying Burrito (515 Baronne St., 504-529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., 504-569-0000; 4724 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., 504-897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com)
2. El Gato Negro (81 French Market Place, 504-525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., 504-488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., 504-309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com)
3. Taqueria Corona (1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, 504-738-6722; 3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-885-5088; 5932 Magazine St., 504-897-3974; www.taqueriacorona.com)
Middle Eastern/Mediterranean restaurant
1. Lebanon's Cafe (1500 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-862-6200; www.lebanonscafe.com)
2. Mona's (3901 Banks St., 504-482-7743; 504 Frenchmen St., 504-949-4115, www.monascafefrenchmen.com; 4126 Magazine St., 504-894-9800; www.monascafeanddeli.com)
3. Byblos Mediterranean Cuisine (737 Octavia St., 504-291-2300; 1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com)
Best pizza restaurant
1. Pizza Delicious (617 Piety St., 504-676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com) — Pizza D returns to the top spot to claim the Best of New Orleans title for the second time since its brick-and-mortar restaurant opened in 2012. The Bywater spot from Michael Friedman and Greg Augarten is deceptively no-frills, an homage to the pizza joints of their native Northeast — there's a short menu of pizzas, a few salads and pastas, pepperoni rolls, garlic knots and some beer and wine. But their New York-style pies and specialty slices (think stuffed artichoke, mushrooms and pancetta or braised Brussels sprouts) have attracted a diehard fanbase that has followed its run as a weekend popup to its wildly popular counter service restaurant.
2. Theo's Neighborhood Pizza (1212 S. Clearview Parkway, 504-733-3803; 2125 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-510-4282; 4024 Canal St., 504-302-1133; 4218 Magazine St., 504-894-8554; 70488 Highway 21, Covington, 985-234-9420; www.theospizza.com)
3. Pizza Domenica (4933 Magazine St., 504-301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com)
Best restaurant for vegetarians/vegans
1. Seed (1330 Prytania St., 504-302-2599; www.seedyourhealth.com)
2. 1000 Figs (3141 Ponce de Leon St., 504-301-0848; www.1000figs.com)
3. Carmo (527 Julia St., 504-875-4132; www.cafecarmo.com)
Best seafood restaurant
1. Peche (800 Magazine St., 504-522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com)
2. GW Fins (808 Bienville St., 504-581-3467; www.gwfins.com)
3. Deanie's Seafood (841 Iberville St., 504-581-1316; 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, 504-834-1225; 2200 Magazine St., 504-962-7760; www.deanies.com)
Best sno-ball stand
1. Hansen's Sno-Bliz (4801 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-891-9788; www.snobliz.com)
2. Williams Plum Street Snowballs (1300 Burdette St., 504-866-7996; Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie; www.plumstreetsnoball.com)
3. Sal's Sno-Balls (1823 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-666-1823)
Best steakhouse
1. Ruth's Chris Steak House (3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-888-3600; Harrah's Hotel, 525 Fulton St., 504-587-7099; www.ruthschris.com)
2. Crescent City Steaks (1001 N. Broad St., 504-821-3271; www.crescentcitysteaks.com)
3. Mr. John's Steakhouse (2111 St. Charles Ave., 504-679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com)
Best Thai restaurant
1. Sukho Thai (2200 Royal St., 504-948-9309; 4519 Magazine St., 504-373-6471; www.sukhothai-nola.com)
2. La Thai (4938 Prytania St., 504-899-8886; www.lathaiuptown.com)
3. Banana Blossom (500 Ninth St., Gretna, 504-500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com)
Best traditional Louisiana restaurant
1. Commander's Palace (1403 Washington Ave., 504-899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com)
2. Galatoire's Restaurant (209 Bourbon St., 504-525-2021; www.galatoires.com)
3. Mandina's Restaurant (3800 Canal St., 504-482-9179; Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, 985-674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com)
Best Vietnamese restaurant
1. Lilly's Cafe (1813 Magazine St., 504-599-9999)
2. Tan Dinh (1705 Lafayette St., Gretna, 504-361-8008)
3. Pho Tau Bay (1565 Tulane Ave., 504-368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com)
Best chef
1. Alon Shaya — Out from under the shadow of former mentor John Besh (not to mention a nasty lawsuit over whether Besh got to retain the name Shaya for a Besh-owned restaurant after his split with its namesake), Alon Shaya is ready to make an indelible mark on the New Orleans restaurant scene. Shaya's warming Middle Eastern comfort food dishes grace the menu of two new restaurants he opened this year under the umbrella of his new company, Pomegranate Hospitality - Saba on Magazine Street and Safta in Denver, Colorado. The James Beard Award-winning chef is just getting started.
2. Susan Spicer
3. Nina Compton
Best food truck
1. Taceaux Loceaux (@TLNola)
2. La Cocinita (@LaCocinita; www.lacocinitafoodtruck.com)
3. Crepes a la Cart (1039 Broadway St., 504-866-2362; @crepesalacart; www.crepesalacartnola.com)
Best gumbo
1. Gumbo Shop (630 St. Peter St., 504-525-1486; www.gumboshop.com)
2. TIE: Chef Ron's Gumbo Stop (2309 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-2022; www.gumbostop.com)
2. TIE: Commander's Palace (1403 Washington Ave., 504-899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com)
3. Mr. B's Bistro (201 Royal St., 504-523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com)
Best king cake
1. Manny Randazzo King Cakes (3515 N. Hullen St., Metairie, 504-456-1476; www.randazzokingcake.com)
2. Dong Phuong (14207 Chef Menteur Highway, 504-254-0214; www.dpbakeshop.com)
3. Haydel's Bakery (4037 Jefferson Highway, 504-837-0190; www.haydelbakery.com)
Best late-night dining
1. Camellia Grill (626 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-309-2679)
2. Beachcorner Bar & Grill (4905 Canal St., 504-488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com)
3. Bud's Broiler (Citywide; www.budsbroiler.com)
Best outdoor dining
1. Bacchanal Wine (600 Poland Ave., 504-948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com)
2. The Velvet Cactus (6300 Argonne Blvd., 504-301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com)
3. Bayou Beer Garden (326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, 504-302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com)
Best place for desserts
1. Angelo Brocato Ice Cream and Confectionery (214 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com)
2. Sucre (622 Conti St., 504-267-7098; 3025 Magazine St., 504-520-8311; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-2277; www.shopsucre.com)
3. Bakery Bar (1179 Annunciation St., 504-265-8884; www.bakery.bar)
Best place to get frozen desserts
1. The Creole Creamery (4924 Prytania St., 504-894-8680; 6260 Vicksburg St., 504-482-2924; www.creolecreamery.com)
2. Angelo Brocato Ice Cream and Confectionery (214 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com)
3. Piccola Gelateria (4525 Freret St., 504-493-5999; www.piccolagelateria.com)
Best place to get a po-boy
1. Parkway Bakery & Tavern (538 Hagan Ave., 504-482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com) — When New Yorker cartoonist Will McPhail came to New Orleans a few months ago, he wrote, "Parkway Bakery's po-boys are a hug from your fun uncle." Everybody has a favorite, whether it's the classic drippy roast beef, the surf-n-turf (roast beef with shrimp), fried seafood, or even the sweet potato version or the Caprese (stuffed with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil). There's also a bar where you can meet interesting locals and adventurous tourists, and on nice days there's nothing better than getting lunch to go and eating it on the banks of Bayou St. John. Overseeing all of this is head chef Justin Kennedy, who also oversees the restaurant's many charity operations and spends time meeting customers. Stop in to meet Justin and his bulldog Rockwell.
2. Domilise's Po-boy and Bar (5240 Annunciation St., 504-899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com)
3. Short Stop Poboys (119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, 504-885-4572; www.shortstopoboys.no.com)
Best place to get poke
1. Poke Loa (701 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-605-4184; 939 Girod St., Suite 140, 504-571-5174; 3341 Magazine St., 504-309-9993; www.eatpokeloa.com)
2. Poke Chan (2809 St. Claude Ave., 504-571-5446; www.poke-chan.com)
3. Aloha Lei (Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., 504-372-4321; www.auctionhousemarket.com/alohalei)
Best place to get a sandwich
1. Stein's Deli (2207 Magazine St., 504-527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com)
2. St. James Cheese Co. (641 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., 504-899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com)
3. Turkey and the Wolf (739 Jackson Ave., 504-218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com)
Best place to get boiled seafood
1. Bevi Seafood Co. (236 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-488-7503; 4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, 504-885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com)
2. Deanie's Seafood (841 Iberville St., 504-581-1316; 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, 504-834-1225; 2200 Magazine St., 504-962-7760; www.deanies.com)
3. Salvo's Seafood (7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, 504-393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com)
Best place to get breakfast/brunch
1. The Ruby Slipper (200 Magazine St.; 315 S. Broad St.; 1005 Canal St.; 2001 Burgundy St., 504-525-9355; www.therubyslippercafe.net)
2. Toast (1845 Gentilly Blvd., 504-351-3664; 5433 Laurel St., 504-267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com)
3. Katie's (3701 Iberville St., 504-488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com)
Best wine list
1. Bacchanal Wine (600 Poland Ave., 504-948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com)
2. Martin Wine Cellar (714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, 504-896-7300; 2895 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-951-8081; 3827 Baronne St., 504-899-7411; www.martinwine.com)
3. Bayou Wine Garden (315 N. Rendon St., 504-826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com)