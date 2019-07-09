Video of an altercation between Frenchmen Street brass band musicians and the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) last night has gone viral.
The five-and-a-half minute cellphone video, shot by Christopher Henry of the Big 6 Brass Band, shows NOPD arriving at the corner of Chartres and Frenchmen streets, apparently in response to a noise complaint by a local business.
Several people in the video identify the owners of Frenchmen Art & Books as the people who called NOPD. The shop, which did business for decades as an LGBT and feminist bookstore known as Faubourg Marigny Art & Books under owners Alan Robinson and Otis Fennell, was sold in March, according to its website.
The store is registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State to an LLC called Studio DMZ, whose registered agent is David Zalkind. The business is being criticized on social media. No one answered the phone there Tuesday afternoon.
The video seems to show the arrest of local musician Eugene Grant, under circumstances that are unclear. Grant is not listed as a current inmate of the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a tweet by the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans, Grant was released this morning:
An update on the brass band musician arrested last night--he was released as of this morning, and was charged with resisting/obstructing an officer and obstructing the public right of way. A video of part of the incident is on social media, and we are looking for a full video.— MaCCNO (@musicculture504) July 9, 2019
Brass bands have traditionally been a fixture at that corner, which is anchored by Frenchmen Art & Books, Dat Dog, Willie's Chicken Shack (on the site of the former Praline Connection) and the defunct Cafe Brasil. At night, dozens if not hundreds of people often are at the corner listening to brass band music.
