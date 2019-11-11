Jefferson
The RiverShack Tavern
3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com
Restaurant bar
Known for its tacky ashtrays and quirky decor, the RiverShack Tavern offers live music on Friday and Saturday, a pool table, sports on TV and video poker. It’s dog-friendly. There are food and drink specials Tuesday and Thursday, and the food menu is American pub fare. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Kenner
Laketown Grill
4041 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 461-0433; www.laketowngrill.com
Restaurant bar
This sports bar is always open and features outdoor seating, vintage video poker machines and a custom Louisiana State University pool table. Domestic and imported beers are available. The Laketown Buoy is its specialty drink. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Metairie
Capri Blu Bar
Andrea’s Restaurant, 3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com
Craft cocktails
The piano bar at Andrea’s Restaurant offers a range of classic and specialty cocktails, wines by the glass, Champagne, Scotch and other spirits. Friday and Saturday nights feature live music. Food is available, and a wine-pairing dinner is held monthly. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Dixie Taverne
3802 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 475-5044; www.facebook.com/dixietaverne
Sports bar
A sports bar doesn’t need many frills. This neighborhood bar has cold drinks, po-boys and the big games on TV. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Kool Kats Bar
3224 Metairie Road, Metairie; www.facebook.com/KKB2008
Neighborhood bar
"Cheers"-y in its charm, the bar has sports on TV and additional entertainment, such as darts, video poker and karaoke. It’s dog-friendly, too, if you’d like to bring along your four-legged friends. Outdoor seating available. Open daily. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Martine’s Lounge
2347 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-8637; www.facebook.com/martineslounge
Neighborhood bar
Along with cold beer, the dog-friendly neighborhood bar has fresh takes on classic cocktails, such as the Dagger Old Fashioned and Beijing Grasshopper, which uses vanilla vodka, sweet matcha powder and soda water. The bar also has dart boards, video poker, free pizza daily and outdoor seating. Get free Jell-O shots during New Orleans Saints games when the Black & Gold scores a touchdown. Open daily. Happy hour 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. daily.
The Max Lounge
2401 N. Woodlawn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-1677; www.facebook.com/takinittothemax
Music club
It’s the kind of joint where you can you can throw darts, watch sports on TV or play video poker to your heart’s delight, when you’re not jamming out to live bands or DJ sets on Wednesday through Sunday nights. Outdoor seating available. Open 24 hours daily. No food. Happy hour 6 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Out of Bounds
4445 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-7350; www.facebook.com/oobnola
Sports bar
Steak nights are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Gameday specials are available as well. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Porter & Luke’s
1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com
Restaurant bar
The white tablecloth restaurant in a Metairie strip mall serves Creole classics and Italian dishes. "Wine down" on Wednesday and drink bottomless mimosas on Sunday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Twist of Lime
2820 Lime St., Metairie, (504) 455-7775; www.facebook.com/thetwistoflime
Neighborhood bar
Sports watching, video poker, dart games and pool are among the diversions here, and there’s live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
West Bank
Boomers Nightclub at Boomtown Casino
4132 Peters Road, Harvey, (504) 366-7711; www.boomtownneworleans.com/entertainment/nightlife/boomers-nightclub
Music Club
The bar isn’t open every day of the week, but when it is, this place is hopping. Expect to catch live music on almost every Friday and Saturday night. TVs to watch your favorite sports team are also in house. Late night food specials are available, including a $5 fried chicken box.
Open Fri.-Sat. Food available.
Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant
435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net
Restaurant bar
The neighborhood bar and restaurant in Gretna’s historic district offers classic cocktails, specialty shots, margaritas, martinis, wine and almost 20 beers on tap. A menu of comfort food is available. There’s live trivia on Tuesday, $2 drinks on Wednesday, pint night on Thursday and live music Friday and Saturday. Open Mon.-Sat. Happy hour all day Monday, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Tue.-Sat.
