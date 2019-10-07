CRIOLLO BET-CURED SALMON

At brunch, Criollo in the French Quarter serves beet-cured salmon with a hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, bagel chips and caper vinaigrette.

 PHOTO BY CHERYL GERBER

Acme Oyster House

724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; www.acmeoyster.com

A Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

American Sports Saloon

1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com

A Black & Blue burger is topped with a fried onion ring and blue cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Antoine’s Annex

513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com

A caprese panino includes tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and pesto and is served with chips. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Antoine’s Restaurant

713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com

Fried oysters a la Foch are served on toast spread with pate and topped with Colbert sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Arnaud’s Restaurant

813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com

Sauteed pompano Duarte is topped with Gulf shrimp, tomatoes, garlic, herbs and crushed chili peppers. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

BB King’s Blues Club

1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans

A pulled-pork sandwich is topped with barbecue sauce and coleslaw and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Backspace Bar &Kitchen

139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com

A seared pork belly BLT includes a panko-breaded fried green tomato, tomato-bacon marmalade and mixed greens on sourdough and is served with fries, chips or sauteed vegetables. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Bayona

430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com

King salmon is served over choucroute with red bliss potatoes and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29

321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com

Loco moco features a beef patty, a fried egg, shiitake mushrooms and soy sauce glaze over coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Belle’s Diner

1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com

Buttermilk-battered fried chicken is served over waffles with sugarcane syrup. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner and late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Bennachin

1212 Royal St., (504) 522-1230; www.bennachinrestaurant.com

Kone ni makondo is a stew of black-eyed peas, tomatoes and onions served with fried plantains and coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy

Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com/dining

A seafood omelet includes shrimp, crabmeat, cheese and vegetables and is served with potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

The Bombay Club

Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com

Fried Brussels sprouts are served with bacon jam and sauce Maltese. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bourbon House

144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com

Redfish on the "half-shell" is served skin-on with jumbo lump crabmeat and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Brennan’s New Orleans

417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com

Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-baked English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Broussard’s

819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com

Duck and alligator sausage gumbo is served with Louisiana popcorn rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$$

Cafe Amelie

912 Royal St., (504) 412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com

A cochon de lait sandwich is topped with pickles and mayonnaise on ciabatta. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Cafe Beignet

311 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2611; 334 Royal St., (504) 524-5530; Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 581-6554; 714 St. Peter St., (504) 500-4360; www.cafebeignet.com

Calas and grits features fried rice fritters dusted with powdered sugar and served with syrup. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bourbon Street: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Cafe Fleur-De-Lis

307 Chartres St., (504) 529-9641; www.cafefleurdelis.com

Oyster Benedict includes poached eggs, fried oysters, a biscuit, creamed spinach and hollandaise served with hash browns. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Cafe Maspero

601 Decatur St., (504) 814-7378; www.cafemaspero.com

Pasta jambalaya includes shrimp, chicken, smoked sausage, onions and peppers in spicy Creole sauce over penne pasta, served with garlic bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe Sbisa

1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com

Trout Eugene is a fillet topped with Gulf shrimp, crawfish tails and crabmeat in Champagne sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Cane & Table

1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com

Arroz con pollo features an annatto-marinated half chicken with saffron bomba rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Carousel Bar & Lounge

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com

Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Central Grocery &Deli

923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com

The Italian grocery only serves muffulettas, which feature meats sliced in-house, locally baked bread and house-made Italian olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily. $$

Chartres House

540 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com

Blackened redfish is served with jambalaya and steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Cleo’s Mediterranean Cuisine &Grocery

117 Decatur St., (504) 218-5874; 940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504; www.facebook.com/cleosnola

An Egyptian breakfast is served with pita and sides of hummus, basmati rice or salad. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Clover Grill

900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com

A club sandwich includes turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Coop’s Place

1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.net

Chicken Tchoupitoulas is a sauteed breast served with shrimp, tasso and cream sauce over rice with Creole green beans. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Corner Oyster House

500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhousefrenchquarter.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Country Flame

620 Iberville St., (504) 522-1138; www.countryflamerestaurant.com

A Mexican combination platter includes a chicken, beef or seafood taco, an enchilada, lettuce, tomato, saffron rice and beans. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Court of Two Sisters

613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com

Pan-fried trout amandine is served with roasted new potatoes and asparagus. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$

Crescent City Brewhouse

527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com

Crabmeat-stuffed shrimp is served with grilled vegetables and romesco sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Crescent City Pizza Works

407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.crescentcitypizza.com

A Chizzaburger includes Angus beef, onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Criollo Restaurant

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com

A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Croissant d’Or Patisserie

617 Ursulines Ave., (504) 524-4663

A country-style omelet includes bacon, Swiss cheese and potatoes and is served with a croissant. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $

Deanie’s Seafood

841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; www.deanies.com

Shell-on Gulf shrimp are sauteed in New Orleans-style garlic-butter sauce and served with French bread and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Deja Vu Bar &Grill

400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com

A Tuesday and Thursday night steak special features an 8-ounce New York strip served with a side. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $

Desire Oyster Bar

Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar

Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, herbs and butter and served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen and Tap

132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com

A 12-ounce pork chop is served with molasses-glazed sweet potatoes, bacon mustard greens and honey compound butter. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Dian Xin

1218 Decatur St., (504) 266-2828; www.facebook.com/dianxinnola

Shrimp jianbing is an egg-coated Chinese crepe filled with mung beans, sesame seeds, scallions, chili paste, cilantro and hoisin sauce. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com

A grilled 12-ounce rib-eye is topped with Gulf shrimp and New Orleans-style barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Doris Metropolitan

620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com

Sweetbreads are served with roasted poblano peppers, braised pearl onions and demi-glace. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Eat New Orleans

900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222; www.eatnola.com

A Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse meat and cheese board includes smoked ham, fried andouille chips, hog’s head cheese, pimiento cheese, spicy pickles, Creole mustard and Leidenheimer toast. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Effervescence

1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com

A Gulf Seafood Plateau includes West Indies crab salad, snapper ceviche, royal red shrimp, Murder Point oysters and bowfin Cajun caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$

El Gato Negro

81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; www.elgatonegronola.com

Pulled pork tamales are served with rice, beans and orange-oregano salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Estrella Steak &Lobster House

237 Decatur St., (504) 525-6151; www.estrellasteaklobsterhouse.club

A filet mignon is stuffed with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat and topped with mushrooms in red wine reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Felipe’s Taqueria

301 N. Peters St., (504) 267-4406; www.felipestaqueria.com

Super burritos include a filling such as shrimp, carnitas, steak, chorizo or grilled vegetables, plus pico de gallo, salsa rojo, Mexican crema pinto beans and rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Felix’s Restaurant &Oyster Bar

739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; www.felixs.com

A fried oyster platter comes with fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Frank’s Restaurant

933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com

A muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

GW Fins

808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com

"Scalibut" includes halibut, sea scallops, royal red shrimp risotto, snow peas and pea-shoot butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Galatoire’s 33 Bar &Steak

215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com

Goute 33 includes Gulf shrimp remoulade and six deviled eggs with toppings including smoked trout, crab ravigote and ghost pepper caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Galatoire’s Restaurant

209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com

Bouillabaisse includes Louisiana jumbo lump crabmeat, shrimp, oysters and Gulf fish in saffron and seafood broth. Reservations accepted for the second-floor dining room. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Green Goddess

307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com

Beet hummus is served with chili sauce, vegetables and bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Gumbo Shop

630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com

Chicken and andouille gumbo includes okra and is served with rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Hard Rock Cafe

125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans

Whiskey Bacon Jam sliders are a trio of small burgers topped with American cheese, fried onion rings and Jack Daniel’s whiskey bacon jam on brioche buns. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

House of Blues

225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant

Shrimp and grits features sauteed shrimp over a Cotija cheese grit cake with chipotle cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Irene’s Cuisine

529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.irenesnola.com

Shrimp and crab pappardelle includes spinach, Roma tomatoes, basil and Italian herbs in Parmesan cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Italian Barrel

1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198

Prince Edward Island mussels are sauteed with white wine, garlic and parsley. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Jewel of the South

1026 St. Louis St., (504) 265-8816; www.jewelnola.com

Bone marrow cream is served with caviar and madeleines. Reservations recommended. Dinner and late-night daily. $$

Johnny’s Po-Boy Restaurant

511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.johnnyspoboy.com

A Creole soft-shell crab special is topped with remoulade on Leidenheimer French bread and served with a cup of seafood gumbo. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $

Justine

225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533; www.justinenola.com

Duck confit is served with Parisian gnocchi, English peas, spring onions and roasted mushrooms. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen

416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com

A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Killer Poboys

219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com

A seared Gulf shrimp po-boy includes marinated radish, carrot, cucumber and herbs. No reservations. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. Dauphine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street location. $

La Mensa

1117 Decatur St., (504) 325-5789; www.lamensanola.com

Squid ink spaghetti is served with lobster, mussels and shrimp in white-wine-chili-butter sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Landry’s Seafood House

620 Decatur St., Suite 1A, (504) 581-9825; www.landrysseafood.com

Blackened catfish Atchafalaya is topped with crawfish in lemon-butter-caper sauce with dirty rice and Creole green beans. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Longway Tavern

719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com

A Double Down sandwich features fried chicken, peanut butter, celery and cucumber. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen

95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500

Pasta jambalaya includes shrimp, andouille, tasso, chicken and penne pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

M Bistro

The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 670-2828; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans/dining/m-bistro

Blackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Mahony’s Original Po-Boys &Seafood

901 Iberville St., (504) 717-2422; www.mahonyspoboys.com

Abita beer-braised short ribs fill a po-boy served with arugula, tomato, garlic mayonnaise and fried onion rings. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Manolito

508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com

Cuban-style ropa vieja features stewed beef. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily. $$

Meals From the Heart Cafe

1100 N. Peters St., Bay 13, (504) 525-1953; www.mealsfromtheheartcafe.com

Crab cake tacos are topped with spring greens, tomato, avocado and green onions, with remoulade on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $$

Meauxbar

942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com

Steak tartare is served with gaufrettes, horseradish, creme fraiche and capers. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Mena’s Palace

200 Chartres St., (504) 525-0217; www.menaspalace.com

Red beans and rice is served with fried chicken. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Mr. B’s Bistro

201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com

Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Mona Lisa

1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com

Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp and andouille in creamy red sauce over linguine. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Muriel’s Jackson Square

801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com

Gorgonzola cheesecake is topped with prosciutto, honeyed pecans and green apple. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Napoleon House

500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com

A muffuletta includes ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheeses and house-made olive salad on a seeded loaf, and is served warm. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

New Orleans Creole Cookery

508 Toulouse St., (504) 524-9632; www.neworleanscreolecookery.com

Pan-seared snapper Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and hollandaise and served with Creole green beans and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

NOLA Restaurant

534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola

Fennel rigatoni is served with house-made Italian sausage and pesto made with herbs from the NOLA balcony garden. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Oceana Grill

739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com

Sauteed Gulf shrimp are served over fettuccine Alfredo. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

The Original French Market Restaurant &Bar

1001 Decatur St., (504) 525-7879; www.frenchmarketrestaurant.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, a stuffed crab, fries, hushpuppies and French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar &Bistro

720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com

An herb-crusted rack of New Zealand lamb is served with truffle mashed potatoes, vegetables and brandy peppercorn demi-glace. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. $$

Palace Cafe

605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com

Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Palm & Pine

308 N. Rampart St., (504) 814-6200; www.palmandpinenola.com

Spicy Jamaican-style goat curry is served with fideos and peach and mango yogurt. Reservations accepted. Diner and late night daily, brunch Sun. $$

Palm Court Jazz Cafe

1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com

Chicken Clemenceau is a sauteed chicken breast served with brabant potatoes, peas and a sauce of mushrooms, cream and white wine. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$

The Pelican Club

312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com

Fried whole Gulf fish is topped with sea scallops and jumbo shrimp and served with citrus-chili sauce and jasmine rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Port of Call

838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com

A cheeseburger is topped with grated cheddar cheese, mushrooms and onions and served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Red Fish Grill

115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com

Flash-fried oysters are tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Remoulade

309 Bourbon St., (504) 523-0377; www.remoulade.com

A fried seafood basket includes shrimp, oysters, catfish and french fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Restaurant R’evolution

777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com

Death by Gumbo includes roasted quail, andouille, oysters and file rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Rib Room

Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7045; www.ribroomneworleans.com

Smoked boneless short rib pasta includes sun-dried tomatoes and pine nuts. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Saint Lawrence

219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com

A fried chicken plate includes a leg, a breast, and a thigh served with collard greens and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

SoBou

310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com

Duck leg confit is served with house-made boudin, a five-hour egg, local citrus and Grand Marnier pepper jelly. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Steamboat Natchez

Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 569-1401; www.steamboatnatchez.com

Bread pudding is topped with white chocolate sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Sylvain

625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com

Southern antipasti includes house-cured meats, pickles, cheese, a pickled farmer’s egg and house-made mustard. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Tableau

616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com

Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$

Toast

1035 Decatur St., (504) 300-5518; www.toastneworleans.com

House-made toast is topped with cured salmon, cream cheese, scrambled eggs and capers. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Tujague’s

823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com

Chicken Madison features a Joyce Farms airline chicken breast served with brisket dirty rice and green peppercorn jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Vacherie

Hotel St. Marie, 827 Toulouse St., (504) 207-4532; www.vacherierestaurant.com

Blackened alligator bites are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Verti Marte

1201 Royal St., (504) 525-4767

An All That Jazz po-boy includes grilled ham, turkey, shrimp, Swiss and American cheeses, grilled mushrooms and "Wow" sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $$



Email Gambit arts & entertainment editor Will Coviello at: willc@gambitweekly.com.

