Acme Oyster House
724 Iberville St., (504) 522-5973; www.acmeoyster.com
A Peace Maker po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters and Tabasco-infused mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
American Sports Saloon
1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com
A Black & Blue burger is topped with a fried onion ring and blue cheese. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Antoine’s Annex
513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com
A caprese panino includes tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and pesto and is served with chips. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Antoine’s Restaurant
713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com
Fried oysters a la Foch are served on toast spread with pate and topped with Colbert sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Arnaud’s Restaurant
813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com
Sauteed pompano Duarte is topped with Gulf shrimp, tomatoes, garlic, herbs and crushed chili peppers. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
BB King’s Blues Club
1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans
A pulled-pork sandwich is topped with barbecue sauce and coleslaw and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Backspace Bar &Kitchen
139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com
A seared pork belly BLT includes a panko-breaded fried green tomato, tomato-bacon marmalade and mixed greens on sourdough and is served with fries, chips or sauteed vegetables. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Bayona
430 Dauphine St., (504) 525-4455; www.bayona.com
King salmon is served over choucroute with red bliss potatoes and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29
321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com
Loco moco features a beef patty, a fried egg, shiitake mushrooms and soy sauce glaze over coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Belle’s Diner
1122 Decatur St., Suite 1, (504) 566-6003; www.bellesdinerneworleans.com
Buttermilk-battered fried chicken is served over waffles with sugarcane syrup. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner and late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Bennachin
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-1230; www.bennachinrestaurant.com
Kone ni makondo is a stew of black-eyed peas, tomatoes and onions served with fried plantains and coconut rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy
Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com/dining
A seafood omelet includes shrimp, crabmeat, cheese and vegetables and is served with potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
The Bombay Club
Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com
Fried Brussels sprouts are served with bacon jam and sauce Maltese. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bourbon House
144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com
Redfish on the "half-shell" is served skin-on with jumbo lump crabmeat and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Brennan’s New Orleans
417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com
Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-baked English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Broussard’s
819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com
Duck and alligator sausage gumbo is served with Louisiana popcorn rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$$
Cafe Amelie
912 Royal St., (504) 412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com
A cochon de lait sandwich is topped with pickles and mayonnaise on ciabatta. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cafe Beignet
311 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2611; 334 Royal St., (504) 524-5530; Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 581-6554; 714 St. Peter St., (504) 500-4360; www.cafebeignet.com
Calas and grits features fried rice fritters dusted with powdered sugar and served with syrup. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bourbon Street: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Cafe Fleur-De-Lis
307 Chartres St., (504) 529-9641; www.cafefleurdelis.com
Oyster Benedict includes poached eggs, fried oysters, a biscuit, creamed spinach and hollandaise served with hash browns. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Cafe Maspero
601 Decatur St., (504) 814-7378; www.cafemaspero.com
Pasta jambalaya includes shrimp, chicken, smoked sausage, onions and peppers in spicy Creole sauce over penne pasta, served with garlic bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Sbisa
1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com
Trout Eugene is a fillet topped with Gulf shrimp, crawfish tails and crabmeat in Champagne sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Cane & Table
1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com
Arroz con pollo features an annatto-marinated half chicken with saffron bomba rice. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Carousel Bar & Lounge
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com
Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Central Grocery &Deli
923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com
The Italian grocery only serves muffulettas, which feature meats sliced in-house, locally baked bread and house-made Italian olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily. $$
Chartres House
540 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com
Blackened redfish is served with jambalaya and steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Cleo’s Mediterranean Cuisine &Grocery
117 Decatur St., (504) 218-5874; 940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504; www.facebook.com/cleosnola
An Egyptian breakfast is served with pita and sides of hummus, basmati rice or salad. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Clover Grill
900 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1010; www.clovergrill.com
A club sandwich includes turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Coop’s Place
1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.net
Chicken Tchoupitoulas is a sauteed breast served with shrimp, tasso and cream sauce over rice with Creole green beans. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Corner Oyster House
500 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2999; www.corneroysterhousefrenchquarter.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Country Flame
620 Iberville St., (504) 522-1138; www.countryflamerestaurant.com
A Mexican combination platter includes a chicken, beef or seafood taco, an enchilada, lettuce, tomato, saffron rice and beans. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Court of Two Sisters
613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com
Pan-fried trout amandine is served with roasted new potatoes and asparagus. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$
Crescent City Brewhouse
527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com
Crabmeat-stuffed shrimp is served with grilled vegetables and romesco sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Crescent City Pizza Works
407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.crescentcitypizza.com
A Chizzaburger includes Angus beef, onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Criollo Restaurant
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com
A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Croissant d’Or Patisserie
617 Ursulines Ave., (504) 524-4663
A country-style omelet includes bacon, Swiss cheese and potatoes and is served with a croissant. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Deanie’s Seafood
841 Iberville St., (504) 581-1316; www.deanies.com
Shell-on Gulf shrimp are sauteed in New Orleans-style garlic-butter sauce and served with French bread and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Deja Vu Bar &Grill
400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com
A Tuesday and Thursday night steak special features an 8-ounce New York strip served with a side. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Desire Oyster Bar
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar
Char-grilled oysters are topped with Parmesan, herbs and butter and served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen and Tap
132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com
A 12-ounce pork chop is served with molasses-glazed sweet potatoes, bacon mustard greens and honey compound butter. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Dian Xin
1218 Decatur St., (504) 266-2828; www.facebook.com/dianxinnola
Shrimp jianbing is an egg-coated Chinese crepe filled with mung beans, sesame seeds, scallions, chili paste, cilantro and hoisin sauce. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com
A grilled 12-ounce rib-eye is topped with Gulf shrimp and New Orleans-style barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Doris Metropolitan
620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com
Sweetbreads are served with roasted poblano peppers, braised pearl onions and demi-glace. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Eat New Orleans
900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222; www.eatnola.com
A Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse meat and cheese board includes smoked ham, fried andouille chips, hog’s head cheese, pimiento cheese, spicy pickles, Creole mustard and Leidenheimer toast. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Effervescence
1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com
A Gulf Seafood Plateau includes West Indies crab salad, snapper ceviche, royal red shrimp, Murder Point oysters and bowfin Cajun caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$$
El Gato Negro
81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; www.elgatonegronola.com
Pulled pork tamales are served with rice, beans and orange-oregano salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Estrella Steak &Lobster House
237 Decatur St., (504) 525-6151; www.estrellasteaklobsterhouse.club
A filet mignon is stuffed with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat and topped with mushrooms in red wine reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Felipe’s Taqueria
301 N. Peters St., (504) 267-4406; www.felipestaqueria.com
Super burritos include a filling such as shrimp, carnitas, steak, chorizo or grilled vegetables, plus pico de gallo, salsa rojo, Mexican crema pinto beans and rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Felix’s Restaurant &Oyster Bar
739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; www.felixs.com
A fried oyster platter comes with fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Frank’s Restaurant
933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com
A muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
GW Fins
808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com
"Scalibut" includes halibut, sea scallops, royal red shrimp risotto, snow peas and pea-shoot butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Galatoire’s 33 Bar &Steak
215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com
Goute 33 includes Gulf shrimp remoulade and six deviled eggs with toppings including smoked trout, crab ravigote and ghost pepper caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Galatoire’s Restaurant
209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com
Bouillabaisse includes Louisiana jumbo lump crabmeat, shrimp, oysters and Gulf fish in saffron and seafood broth. Reservations accepted for the second-floor dining room. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Green Goddess
307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347; www.greengoddessrestaurant.com
Beet hummus is served with chili sauce, vegetables and bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Gumbo Shop
630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com
Chicken and andouille gumbo includes okra and is served with rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Hard Rock Cafe
125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans
Whiskey Bacon Jam sliders are a trio of small burgers topped with American cheese, fried onion rings and Jack Daniel’s whiskey bacon jam on brioche buns. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
House of Blues
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant
Shrimp and grits features sauteed shrimp over a Cotija cheese grit cake with chipotle cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Irene’s Cuisine
529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.irenesnola.com
Shrimp and crab pappardelle includes spinach, Roma tomatoes, basil and Italian herbs in Parmesan cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Italian Barrel
1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198
Prince Edward Island mussels are sauteed with white wine, garlic and parsley. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Jewel of the South
1026 St. Louis St., (504) 265-8816; www.jewelnola.com
Bone marrow cream is served with caviar and madeleines. Reservations recommended. Dinner and late-night daily. $$
Johnny’s Po-Boy Restaurant
511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.johnnyspoboy.com
A Creole soft-shell crab special is topped with remoulade on Leidenheimer French bread and served with a cup of seafood gumbo. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $
Justine
225 Chartres St., (504) 218-8533; www.justinenola.com
Duck confit is served with Parisian gnocchi, English peas, spring onions and roasted mushrooms. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen
416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com
A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Killer Poboys
219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com
A seared Gulf shrimp po-boy includes marinated radish, carrot, cucumber and herbs. No reservations. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. Dauphine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street location. $
La Mensa
1117 Decatur St., (504) 325-5789; www.lamensanola.com
Squid ink spaghetti is served with lobster, mussels and shrimp in white-wine-chili-butter sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Landry’s Seafood House
620 Decatur St., Suite 1A, (504) 581-9825; www.landrysseafood.com
Blackened catfish Atchafalaya is topped with crawfish in lemon-butter-caper sauce with dirty rice and Creole green beans. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Longway Tavern
719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com
A Double Down sandwich features fried chicken, peanut butter, celery and cucumber. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen
95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500
Pasta jambalaya includes shrimp, andouille, tasso, chicken and penne pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
M Bistro
The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 670-2828; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans/dining/m-bistro
Blackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Mahony’s Original Po-Boys &Seafood
901 Iberville St., (504) 717-2422; www.mahonyspoboys.com
Abita beer-braised short ribs fill a po-boy served with arugula, tomato, garlic mayonnaise and fried onion rings. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Manolito
508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com
Cuban-style ropa vieja features stewed beef. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily. $$
Meals From the Heart Cafe
1100 N. Peters St., Bay 13, (504) 525-1953; www.mealsfromtheheartcafe.com
Crab cake tacos are topped with spring greens, tomato, avocado and green onions, with remoulade on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
Meauxbar
942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com
Steak tartare is served with gaufrettes, horseradish, creme fraiche and capers. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Mena’s Palace
200 Chartres St., (504) 525-0217; www.menaspalace.com
Red beans and rice is served with fried chicken. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Mr. B’s Bistro
201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com
Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Mona Lisa
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com
Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp and andouille in creamy red sauce over linguine. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Muriel’s Jackson Square
801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com
Gorgonzola cheesecake is topped with prosciutto, honeyed pecans and green apple. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Napoleon House
500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com
A muffuletta includes ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheeses and house-made olive salad on a seeded loaf, and is served warm. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
New Orleans Creole Cookery
508 Toulouse St., (504) 524-9632; www.neworleanscreolecookery.com
Pan-seared snapper Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and hollandaise and served with Creole green beans and potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
NOLA Restaurant
534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola
Fennel rigatoni is served with house-made Italian sausage and pesto made with herbs from the NOLA balcony garden. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Oceana Grill
739 Conti St., (504) 525-6002; www.oceanagrill.com
Sauteed Gulf shrimp are served over fettuccine Alfredo. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Original French Market Restaurant &Bar
1001 Decatur St., (504) 525-7879; www.frenchmarketrestaurant.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, a stuffed crab, fries, hushpuppies and French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar &Bistro
720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com
An herb-crusted rack of New Zealand lamb is served with truffle mashed potatoes, vegetables and brandy peppercorn demi-glace. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. $$
Palace Cafe
605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com
Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Palm & Pine
308 N. Rampart St., (504) 814-6200; www.palmandpinenola.com
Spicy Jamaican-style goat curry is served with fideos and peach and mango yogurt. Reservations accepted. Diner and late night daily, brunch Sun. $$
Palm Court Jazz Cafe
1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com
Chicken Clemenceau is a sauteed chicken breast served with brabant potatoes, peas and a sauce of mushrooms, cream and white wine. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
The Pelican Club
312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com
Fried whole Gulf fish is topped with sea scallops and jumbo shrimp and served with citrus-chili sauce and jasmine rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Port of Call
838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com
A cheeseburger is topped with grated cheddar cheese, mushrooms and onions and served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Red Fish Grill
115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com
Flash-fried oysters are tossed in Crystal barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Remoulade
309 Bourbon St., (504) 523-0377; www.remoulade.com
A fried seafood basket includes shrimp, oysters, catfish and french fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Restaurant R’evolution
777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com
Death by Gumbo includes roasted quail, andouille, oysters and file rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Rib Room
Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7045; www.ribroomneworleans.com
Smoked boneless short rib pasta includes sun-dried tomatoes and pine nuts. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Saint Lawrence
219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com
A fried chicken plate includes a leg, a breast, and a thigh served with collard greens and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
SoBou
310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com
Duck leg confit is served with house-made boudin, a five-hour egg, local citrus and Grand Marnier pepper jelly. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Steamboat Natchez
Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 569-1401; www.steamboatnatchez.com
Bread pudding is topped with white chocolate sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Sylvain
625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com
Southern antipasti includes house-cured meats, pickles, cheese, a pickled farmer’s egg and house-made mustard. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Tableau
616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com
Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$
Toast
1035 Decatur St., (504) 300-5518; www.toastneworleans.com
House-made toast is topped with cured salmon, cream cheese, scrambled eggs and capers. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Tujague’s
823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com
Chicken Madison features a Joyce Farms airline chicken breast served with brisket dirty rice and green peppercorn jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Vacherie
Hotel St. Marie, 827 Toulouse St., (504) 207-4532; www.vacherierestaurant.com
Blackened alligator bites are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Verti Marte
1201 Royal St., (504) 525-4767
An All That Jazz po-boy includes grilled ham, turkey, shrimp, Swiss and American cheeses, grilled mushrooms and "Wow" sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $$