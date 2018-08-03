The long-planned season of FX's American Crime Story that was supposed to be set in New Orleans in the first days after Hurricane Katrina may not happen after all, according to a report in Entertainment Weekly.
The reason? Ongoing script development by executive producer Ryan Murphy, says FX President John Landgraf.
When it originally was announced in 2016, Murphy said, "In my opinion, Katrina was a f—ing crime — a crime against a lot of people who didn't have a strong voice, and we're going to treat it as a crime. That's what this show is all about."
The source material was to be Douglas Brinkley's book The Great Deluge, with Annette Bening playing then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco, Dennis Quaid as then-President George W. Bush and Matthew Broderick as failed FEMA head Michael "Brownie" Brown. That plan was abandoned in summer 2017 as the source material was changed to Sheri Fink's book Five Days at Memorial, which told the story of medical workers and patients at Memorial Medical Center. Sarah Paulson was announced to play Dr. Anna Pou.
Director Anthony Hemingway also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the project is in limbo.