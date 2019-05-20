"Informed Sources," the long-running reporters' roundtable aired weekly on WYES-TV, made its debut Feb. 3, 1984 — and WYES will air a 35th anniversary edition of the show May 31 at 7 and 11:30 p.m.

Marcia Kavanaugh, who founded the show and moderates it today, will be joined by Errol Laborde, the show's producer and panelist, along with WWL-TV executive producer and New Orleans broadcast historian Dominic Massa.

More than 1,500 episodes of "Informed Sources" have aired since its first episode, and moderators have included Kavanaugh and journalists Warren Bell, Richard Anderson and Larry Lorenz. Panelists have included Gambit, The New Orleans Advocate and The Times-Picayune reporters, along with news and sports reporters from local TV.