Services for longtime New Orleans theater director Carl Walker, who died July 8 at 61, will be held Sept. 9 in the Lupin Theater at Tulane University, where he taught drama and worked as an adjunct assistant professor for many years.

Walker directed dozens of local productions — comedies, dramas and musicals — but is perhaps best known for Native Tongues, his evening of New Orleans-focused monologues written by local writers with little to no stage experience. The concept was so successful it spawned several sequels.

Among his other successes was Where the Girls Are, a salute to 1960s girl groups, as well as productions of Doubt, I Am My Own Wife, Fully Committed, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Golda's Balcony, and Dirty Blonde, a show about the life of Mae West he turned into a dramatic vehicle for local comedian Becky Allen.

Services begin at 4 p.m. and are open to the public.