Dessert boutique Sucre announced that it will be closing all its locations as of today after 13 years of providing high-end sweets and chocolate to New Orleanians and visitors.

“Over the past year, our executive team has operated in a responsible manner and has attempted to bring the company to financial profitability,” Sucre said in an online letter to customers.

A person who answered the phone at the shop's Magazine Street location said to "check back later," offering no details.

The company said on its website that it will issue refunds for any order placed online within the last 72 hours. The orders will not be processed.

Sucre opened on Magazine Street and became popular for its pastries, particularly its colorful macarons. It expanded to a French Quarter location and another in the Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.

The announcement follows the abrupt resignation last August of co-founder Tariq Hanna amid sexual harassment allegations from Sucre employees, though there's no suggestion Hanna's resignation had anything to do with today's closing.

