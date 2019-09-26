Following the release of a New Orleans Police Department report in which WWL Radio claimed that an offensive tweet from the station's official Twitter account "was sent from an IP address associated with Mr. Dunlap's personal cell phone," Dunlap's attorney issued a statement saying "The lie detector test that Mr. Dunlap voluntarily took and passed speaks for itself. Mr. Dunlap categorically denies he was responsible for this tweet and the lie detector results prove that."
Megan Kiefer, Dunlap's lawyer, also said, "As of today, Entercom still has produced no documents to us or the public to substantiate their defamatory claims despite repeated requests for same. Incredibly, the last sentence of the police report states that they have even refused to produce documentation to the NOPD."
The last sentence of the report says, "As of 7:44 p.m. [Mon. Sept. 24], Officer [Elaine] Broussard had yet to receive any documents from the Entercom New Orleans legal team regarding this incident."
WWL Radio and its parent company, Entercom Communications, have mostly been silent since Sept. 10, when a tweet was posted using WWL's verified Twitter account calling Dunlap a "fag."
"It is truly reprehensible that they would be attempting to blame the victim of its own anti-LGBT culture," Kiefer wrote, "and they are only compounding the severe damage that Mr. Dunlap has experienced at the hands of Entercom."
"Mr. Dunlap welcomes the NOPD investigation, and is thankful the investigation is finally in the hands of an independent agency," Kiefer concludes.
While WWL Radio employees have been forbidden to discuss the matter on social media without permission from management, according to several sources, one former employee has spoken out on Dunlap's behalf.
T-Bob Hebert, the former LSU center and former WWL Radio host who now works at a Baton Rouge station, defended Dunlap on Twitter, saying, "Anyone who knows @sethdunlap knows that this Hail Mary defense from @WWLAMFM is ludicrous and in time will be proven wrong."
This is laughable from @WWLAMFM and a new low for them, anyone who knows @sethdunlap knows that this Hail Mary defense from @WWLAMFM is ludicrous and in time will be proven wrong https://t.co/Yiaq931B0b— T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) September 26, 2019
Don’t forget that @sethdunlap already took and passed a polygraph test, why haven’t the 14 people with access to the @WWLAMFM twitter taken a polygraph??? https://t.co/VOYw2blYD5— T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) September 26, 2019
I’m not going to say or respond to anything else on this issue after this, I’m going to go back to tweeting about football, puns, meats, and video games, but I will stand by @sethdunlap till the end— T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) September 26, 2019
Hebert's father, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert, is currently a host at WWL Radio.
Kiefer's full statement:
We are in receipt of the police report filed by Entercom, which we received from the media and which does not contain any documentary or supportive evidence other than Entercom’s false, defamatory, and self-serving statements.
The lie detector test that Mr. Dunlap voluntarily took and passed speaks for itself. Mr. Dunlap categorically denies he was responsible for this tweet and the lie detector results prove that, in addition to the fact that it is undisputed that he did not have access to the WWL Twitter account, nor did he have the password for same. As of today, Entercom still has produced no documents to us or the public to substantiate their defamatory claims despite repeated requests for same. Incredibly, the last sentence of the police report states that they have even refused to produce documentation to the NOPD. It is truly reprehensible that they would be attempting to blame the victim of its own anti-LGBT culture, and they are only compounding the severe damage that Mr. Dunlap has experienced at the hands of Entercom.
Further, Mr. Dunlap vehemently disputes the statements made by Entercom to the NOPD, which are littered with falsehoods. Mr. Dunlap has fully cooperated with Entercom in its investigation. Last week, Entercom approached Mr. Dunlap to discuss settlement, stating that they had cleared Mr. Dunlap as the source of the tweet. The meeting was attended by Entercom counsel and its corporate lawyers. On September 24, Entercom interviewed Mr. Dunlap for over an hour before unethically, improperly, and illegally accusing him of extortion in order to scare him into accepting little to no compensation for the company’s actions. Incredibly, only after those settlement discussions broke down did Entercom refer this matter to the NOPD, which speaks volumes relative to their intentions.
Mr. Dunlap welcomes the NOPD investigation, and is thankful the investigation is finally in the hands of an independent agency.