Banks Street Bar
4401 Banks St., (504) 486-0258; www.banksstreetbarnola.com
Neighborhood bar
This spooky haunt features murals by some of the city’s street artists, as well as a gorgeous handcrafted bar top. There’s live music most nights and periodic comedy and burlesque shows. Keep it classic and order a PBR or Miller High Life beer with a shot of Jameson whiskey. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Bayou Beer Garden
326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com
Beer pub
The dog-friendly beer garden in the heart of Mid-City has an extensive list of beers on tap and in bottles and cans. The food menu features standard pub fare, including wings, wraps, burgers and fries. A bridge connects the deck of the beer garden with the courtyard of Bayou Wine Garden, and the businesses share a goal of creating a friendly environment in the neighborhood. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Bayou Wine Garden
315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com
Wine bar
The Mid-City wine bar is bustling spot for date nights and catching up with friends in a comfortable but stylish atmosphere. The drinks menu include various wines on tap, sangria, craft cocktails and frozen drinks. Food choices range from cheeseboards, tacos and small plates to sandwiches, entrees and desserts. A bridge connects the wine garden’s courtyard to the deck of Bayou Beer Garden. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Beachcorner Bar & Grill
4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com
Sports bar
The neighborhood bar is popular for watching sports, and there are specials on buckets of iced domestic beers during games by Tulane University, Louisiana State University, New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. Outdoor seating is available. The Beach margarita combines Herradura or 1800 Silver tequila and Chambord. The kitchen serves hamburgers, grilled chicken, salads and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
The Bulldog Mid-City
5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com
Beer pub
With drink specials, "pint nights" (where customers can keep souvenir beer glasses) and a festive patio, Bulldog Mid-City is a popular after-work spot and weekend destination. The food menu includes burgers, nachos, wings and cheese fries, and bar options include mixed drinks and a huge selection of beer. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Bullet’s Sports Bar
2441 A.P. Tureaud Ave., (504) 948-4003; www.facebook.com/bulletssportsbar
Sports bar
A DJ spins music on Tuesday and a rotating cast of bands provides live music on Thursday and Sunday, with The Original Pinettes Brass Band holding a regular spot on Fridays. The bar serves mostly beer and wine, and there’s a menu of comfort food, including red beans and rice, gumbo, jambalaya and fried chicken, fish or shrimp. Open daily. Food available.
Candlelight Lounge
925 N. Robertson St.; www.facebook.com/candlelightlounge925
Neighborhood bar
Noting its namesake, the dive bar is decorated with candle lights and has live music and DJ sets on Sunday and Wednesday nights. There’s also sports on TV and a pool table. The bar’s signature drink is the Coli. Open Sun.-Mon. Happy hour Mon. and Thu.
Felipe’s Taqueria
411 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 406-2626; www.felipestaqueria.com
Restaurant bar
See French Quarter listing for bar description.
Finn McCool’s Irish Pub
3701 Banks St., (504) 486-9080; www.finnmccools.com
Neighborhood bar
A hangout spot for international expats and locals alike, Finn McCool’s is a popular spot for watching sports (and/or episodes of "Jeopardy" on TV, playing pool or throwing darts. Try the Irish coffee since you are, after all, at an Irish pub. Open daily. Food available.
Homedale Inn
618 Homedale St., (504) 488-5519; www.thehomedaleinn.com
Neighborhood bar
All New Orleans Saints, Pelicans and Louisiana State University games are screened on multiple TVs at this dog-friendly beer joint that was established in 1937. The wooden deck is smoker-friendly. Monday is steak night, Tuesday is dart night and Wednesday is trivia night. Snacks are available. Open daily. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Juan’s Flying Burrito
4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; www.juansflyingburrito.com
Restaurant bar
See CBD/Warehouse district for bar description.
Katie’s Restaurant & Bar
3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com
Restaurant bar
Katie’s is a casual neighborhood eatery that offers daily drink specials for $5 in addition to its weekday happy hour. The signature "Mid-City Punch" is a tropical-inspired cocktail with flavored vodkas. The food menu includes comfort food such as po-boys, stuffed beignets, pizza and seafood specials. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com
Sports bar
A popular spot for athletes, especially kickball and baseball players, the club offers an ample list of local beers and has bar fare like wings, burgers, a hummus tray and veggie stir fry. The kitchen is open late on weekends. Wednesday is trivia night in the courtyard, which is dog-friendly. Saturday is ladies’ night. Inside you can play pool and darts and watch sports on 16 TVs. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Pal’s Lounge
949 N. Rendon St., (504) 488-7257; www.palslounge.com
Neighborhood bar
Steps from Bayou St. John, Pal’s is a casual neighborhood joint where the walls are adorned with vintage pin-up photos and eclectic art. It serves the staples, including cheap beer and wine as well as a menu of cocktails such as the Helen F*cking Mirren, a blend of habanero moonshine, vodka, Earl Grey tincture and lemon. There are food pop-ups during the week. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Parkway Bakery and Tavern
538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com
Restaurant bar
The rustic bar in the front and the restaurant are bedecked with nostalgic signs and photos and are welcoming in a dog-friendly neighborhood hangout kind of way. There’s patio seating and the menu includes po-boys, gumbo, gravy cheese fries and more. Cold beer, wine and bloody marys are popular drinks. Open Wed.-Mon. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Mon.
Pearl Wine Co.
3700 Orleans Ave., Suite 1C, (504) 483-6314; www.pearlwineco.com
Wine bar
This casual Mid-City wine bar at the American Can Company features live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A fully stocked wine store is attached and there are free Thursday night wine tastings. Cheese and charcuterie plates are available. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour opening-7 p.m. daily.
Prime Example Jazz Club
1909 N. Broad St., (504) 701-9007; www.primexamplejazz.com
Music club
With live music at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, this no-frills neighborhood hangout serves simple highballs such as Crown Royal and Coke, and Absolut vodka with cranberry juice. Guests get free red beans and rice on Monday, and there are rotating soul food specials throughout the week. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Fri.
Ralph’s on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com/bar
Restaurant Bar
The bar overlooking City Park offers bar bites such as sweet potato hummus, Creole shrimp dip and more. The popular Death in the Oaks cocktail features a blend of sparkling wine, pomegranate, cucumber, cane sugar and absinthe. Joe Krown performs on piano at Sunday brunch and Tuesday through Thursday evenings. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Second Line Brewing
433 N. Bernadotte St., (504) 248-8979; www.secondlinebrewing.com
Brewery
The family- and dog-friendly brewery has an outdoor beer garden, a dart board and sports on TV. It brews craft beers and disposes of its grain by-products in an eco-friendly way. Food trucks provide munchies. Popular brews include Saison Named Desire, brewed with orange zest and blood orange. Open daily.
Seven Three Distilling Co.
301 N. Claiborne Ave., ( 504) 265-8545; www.seventhreedistilling.com
Bar
This local distillery features spirits named for the 73 neighborhoods of New Orleans, such as Black Pearl rum, Gentilly gin, Marigny Moonshine and St. Roch vodka. Popular drinks are the bar’s variety of punches, Old Fashioneds, and bloody marys. Open daily. Bar snacks available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thu.-Sat.
Swirl Wine Bar & Market
3143 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 304-0635; www.swirlnola.com
Wine bar
Wine, wine and more wine. This wine shop and lounge is known for its range of bottled wines, tasting events and its selection of beer. Cheese plates are available. It’s dog-friendly and there’s outdoor seating. Open Mon.-Sat. Happy hour 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Sat.
Twelve Mile Limit
500 S. Telemachus St., (504) 488-8114; www.twelvemilelimit.com
Neighborhood bar
With its eclectic mural featuring a pig and a squid, this bar is hard to miss. Monday open mic comedy nights and Wednesday trivia nights provide entertainment. The Baudin cocktail is a mix of bourbon, honey, lemon and Tabasco. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon-Fri., 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
Vessel NOLA
3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com
Restaurant bar
Vessel is set in a 1914 church and serves modern American cuisine, including a weekend brunch with a special list of cocktails. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Wrong Iron On The Greenway
3532 Toulouse St., (504) 302-0528; www.wrongiron.com
Beer pub
This Mid-City hangout is a beer garden, but it also serves strawberry frose, frozen margaritas and a large selection of wine. Edibles come from food trucks. Open daily. Happy hour 3 p.m-7 p.m, Mon.-Fri.