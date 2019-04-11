Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief of USA Today and author of the new biography "The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty," will be featured at the 10th annual Ed Renwick Lecture Series at Loyola University April 23.

Page will be in conversation with New Orleans author Walter Isaacson, former chairman of CNN, former editor of Time magazine and the author of biographies of Leonardo da Vinci and Steve Jobs.

The Renwick lecture series is free and open to the public, and Page and Isaacson will have their discussion at 7:30 p.m. in Loyola's Roussel Hall.