And the winners in the 2018 Best of New Orleans readers' poll in these categories are...
POLITICS
Best Congress member from Louisiana
1. Steve Scalise
2. Cedric Richmond
3. John Kennedy
Best New Orleans City Council member
1. Helena Moreno — City Council Vice President Helena Moreno just celebrated 100 days on the job, but New Orleans constituents know her well for her seven-plus years as District 93's state representative. Moreno, a Democrat, had a knack for getting her colleagues — many of them Republicans — to support a number of progressive bills, including a slate of sexual assault and domestic violence legislation and restoring funding to keep local health clinics open.
Since taking council office in May, she's introduced a comprehensive sexual harassment policy for city employees, worked with her fellow council members to unanimously pass an ordinance giving police officers wide latitude to write tickets rather than jail offenders on minor traffic offenses, and has also worked to hold Entergy and the Sewerage & Water Board's feet to the fire. Her latest collaboration is helping put the "regional" in the Regional Transit Authority, working with Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng to examine ways the two parishes' transit systems can mesh more smoothly.
2. Stacy Head (former)
3. TIE: Jason Williams
3. TIE: Kristin Gisleson Palmer
Best Jefferson Parish Council member
1. Cynthia Lee-Sheng
2. Jennifer Van Vrancken
3. Dominick Impastato
Best member of the Louisiana Legislature
1. Karen Carter Peterson
2. J.P. Morrell
3. Walter Leger III
Best local scandal
1. Sewerage & Water Board — We couldn't narrow this one down. From pump failures, turbine fires, backed-up storm drains, crumbling infrastructure, Cedric Grant's whole … thing, and the likely mismanagement of billions of public dollars, to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's "we are a city that floods" and threats to cut off water while customers work to untangle endless billing issues, lawsuits are filed and pay raises are approved — yeah, we couldn't pick just one either. Taking the No. 1 spot this year for one of our favorite categories is the Sewerage & Water Board, as in, An Entire Utility.
2. John Besh
3. Irvin Mayfield library fund trial