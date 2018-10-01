The 35th annual "Night Out Against Crime" will be held in neighborhoods around New Orleans and Jefferson Parish Oct. 16.
While "Night Out Against Crime" is a national event, the local version is officially known as the Kelly Marrione Night Out Against Crime; Marrione was a New Orleans Police Department officer who spearheaded the original Night Out. Marrione was slain in an attempted armed robbery in his Metairie driveway in 2003.
The official New Orleans event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at A.L. Davis Park in Central City (2600 Lasalle St.) with NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison and Mayor LaToya Cantrell, though dozens of neighborhoods will have their own meetups.
Jefferson Parish will throw an after-party Oct. 19 to present awards for the best Night Outs in the parish. Held at the Bonnabel Boat Launch, the "celebration and thank you" thrown by Crimestoppers will feature free food and drink, demonstrations from law and fire enforcement, kids' activities and more, including a first responders' cabbageball game called "Guns & Hoses."
To register your block or neighborhood's official Night Out event and request barricades and visits from police officers and elected officials, visit the city of New Orleans website.