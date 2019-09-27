To show his support for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Stein’s Market & Deli owner Dan Stein is capitalizing on the “peach” component of the impeachment inquiry updates by offering 10% off all of its peach flavored products, the deli announced in an Instagram post today.
To support the decision to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, we are discounting all peach products at the Deli (Peach Snapple, Diet Peach Snapple. Honest Tea Peach, Peach Izze). Offer lasts until we remove it ... or until they remove him .... which hopefully will not be long. Artwork by @jamesperson
Stein said he was driving when the idea came to him, much like an exercise in word association: "Impeach, peach, front porch peach tea..." He got artist and deli employee James Rivard to design the poster, which features the president's face on a peach, and announced it on Instagram and Facebook.
In seven hours, the post had already garnered 844 likes and 64 comments.
"I thought it was funny and cathartic," Stein said.
The discounted list includes Peach Snapple, Diet Peach Snapple, Honest Tea Peach and Peach Izze. Stein said they keep finding more peach-themed items, such as peach beers to add.
“Offer lasts until we remove it ... or until they remove him .... which hopefully will not be long,” the post reads.
The discount comes amid national news this week surrounding Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's announcement Tuesday that the House would begin an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over comments he made asking Zelenskyy to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
Stein said he plans to put up a sign notifying customers of the deal near the register soon.
