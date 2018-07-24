Senator Soundbite strikes again.

Louisiana's ever-quotable U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy was asked this afternoon about former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and John Brennan, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency — and said the intelligence officials were acting like "buttheads."

President Donald Trump has made noises about revoking the two men's security clearances after they were critical of his performance, and Kennedy said he was taking a look at the possibility. “I haven't determined yet whether you can or should revoke somebody's security clearance for being a butthead," Kennedy told Hill.TV. "But that's what they've acted like."

Kennedy also said Clapper and Brennan have behaved like "political hacks."

House Speaker Paul Ryan, meanwhile, dismissed Trump's threat as "trolling."