She wasn’t the boldest or most charismatic politician Louisiana ever produced, but Kathleen Blanco may have been the most empathetic, compassionate person to serve as Louisiana governor. That’s no insignificant distinction. Knowing her as I did, I suspect she would be fine with that legacy.

Even in her role as governor during and after hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 — which will, for good or bad, define her term as governor — Blanco’s compassion and her humanity were always evident.

I saw this on many occasions. She quickly and easily put aside the animosity between her and New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin in the days before the storm, joining him to urge New Orleans residents to evacuate the city. A few days later, when we suspected that Nagin had suffered a psychological breakdown as the city drowned, Blanco never took advantage of the mayor’s fragile emotional state. To my knowledge, she never uttered an unkind word about Nagin in those early, turbulent days.

I saw the weary sadness in her eyes the night she returned from New Orleans after her first post-Katrina visit. As soon as possible, she had flown to the Superdome to talk with and touch the beleaguered, desperate residents who had sheltered there and were now stranded. Their plight moved her deeply. And while FEMA did not deliver the promised buses to evacuate the desperate souls at the Dome and in the New Orleans Convention Center, under Blanco’s direction Louisiana government did.

A former schoolteacher, Blanco had a warm spot in her big heart for children. She adored her sons and daughters and doted on her own large brood of grandkids. She was thrilled when she encountered babies and toddlers and knew just how to relate to them. She was kind and generous to the young children of her staff members.

I will always remember fondly the day I took my sick five-year-old son to work in early November 2004 when I worked as her communications director. Part of the day involved a long meeting with Blanco in her office. I had no choice but to bring my son along.

When Blanco saw him in tow, her motherly instincts kicked in immediately. Her first response was not to sigh or roll her eyes at the intrusion, but to care for him. She made him comfortable in a chair at her conference table. Then she scurried around until she located a coloring book and some crayons. The meeting did not begin until she was certain my son was content.

Almost everything Kathleen Blanco did as governor emanated from a deep compassion for people, especially children. Her desire to create a better state for Louisiana’s young people was more than a talking point; it was an urge deep in her bones.

No doubt she worked so hard on so many “children’s issues” because she knew it was good for Louisiana’s economy. But I now understand her real motivation was her simple, profound concern and love for our youth. Put another way, Blanco entered politics not because she had a desire for power for power’s sake, but because she loved people and wanted to use her power to make their lives better.

Early on in my time as her communications director, I recognized what others did: She wasn’t the most inspiring speaker in formal settings. She could give a decent speech, but public speaking was not her natural talent.

Having known her for years, however, I knew this didn’t mean she lacked charisma or passion. She just expressed it differently. Talking with and relating to people in small groups — especially children — was very much her gift.

So, we tried to get her out from behind the microphone as much as possible and put her, instead, in small settings, where she could express herself with all the kindness that came so naturally to her.

Perhaps a speech from a lectern seemed impersonal to her. It separated her from an audience. It was a barrier from those in the room. What she craved — and where she excelled — was in touching people, looking them in the eyes, and listening patiently to their stories and concerns. She excelled in that and I’m sorry I didn't work even harder to put her into more of those situations.

The last few times I saw Kathleen Blanco, I was overwhelmed with her sense of peace. She was fighting cancer, to be sure, but I sensed a feeling of ease with her fate. She knew her time was short and, as a person of profound faith in God, she wanted to show everyone around her how to die.

In other words, to her very end, she acted with concern for others. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco gave us this great and wonderful gift in the way she lived her final days with grace, dignity and, always, compassion.

— Robert Mann is a professor of Mass Communication at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication. He served as Blanco’s communications director from 2004 to 2006.