As of today, the next time you get pulled over for speeding by the Louisiana State Police (LSP), you can use your cellphone for official identification.
The state's LA Wallet website went live today, offering residents a new app that will display a legal copy of your Louisiana driver's license for identification purposes. Downloading the app (available for Apple and Android) is free; activating your existing license costs $5.99.
The bill was submitted by state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, and passed during the 2016 legislative session. It specifically does not give police permission to access other information on the phone. The electronic license, the law states, is not necessarily valid outside traffic stops or checkpoints, meaning law enforcement officers and private businesses (like your friendly neighborhood bartender or bouncer) may demand a physical ID.
According to the website, "The Louisiana Legislature is reviewing further utilization of this technology, such as official acceptance at airport security, for alcohol and tobacco purchases, and in other states."
The electronic license cannot be used as REAL ID, the more rigorous federal standard for state identification that will be enforced starting in October 2020. Currently Louisiana residents have the choice to opt in or out with a REAL ID-compliant license.