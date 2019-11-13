Elton John will return to New Orleans June 24, 2020 for a show at the Smoothie King Center, one of several new dates added to the North American leg of The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The best-selling singer-songwriter performed at the Smoothie King Center on Dec. 6, 2018, a show that also was part of his massive worldwide "farewell" tour. He played hits like "Tiny Dancer," "Bennie and the Jets" and "Rocket Man," the namesake of his biopic featuring Taron Egerton that was released in May.

The New Orleans show will be one of the 43 concerts John has scheduled for 2020. The tour ends in 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.