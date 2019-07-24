New Orleans’ hotly contested short-term rental (STR) debate will lead to a vote Thursday, Aug. 8 as the New Orleans City Council is scheduled to consider two ordinances that would change how STRs can operate in the city.

The ordinances up for final approval include one by Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer that would create two categories of STRs — residential and commercial — by making changes to the city’s zoning ordinance.

The second, by Palmer, City Council President Helena Moreno and Councilman Jay Banks would set rules for owner and operator permits and fees, as well as fines and penalties for noncompliance.

Previous council meetings have drawn passionate public testimonies by both those in favor of the regulations and those against them.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. The Aug. 8 meeting coincides with a zoning matters deadline for the council to take action on the ordinances.