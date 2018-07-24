Last week, the internet was laughing at Refinery 29's profile of a young woman who lives in New York City making $25 per hour. How does she make ends meet?
Well, she has her parents paying her rent, her student loans, her health insurance, her cellphone plan — and her family has her on an allowance of $1,100 per month in addition to her salary.
It's the little things that add up.
The feature got so many hate clicks it probably gave some people carpal tunnel syndrome.
Now Refinery 29 has turned its eye to this millennial tech heaven intentional #CityofYes that we call New Orleans, profiling "a controls engineer working in maritime who makes $78,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on mozzarella sticks."
The unnamed 27-year-old pulls down a biweekly paycheck of $1,999.53 and splits most expenses with her husband (including a $1,625 per month downtown apartment), and you know what?
Turns out you can do pretty well in New Orleans living on a salary that's about twice the median household income. You can even put aside $400 per month in savings and $390 toward a 401k and still have enough left over for mozzarella sticks, a cat toy and a springform pan.
Read the whole experience here — and damn you, Refinery 29, for trolling us all so expertly.