Today will go down in New Orleans Saints history — for all the wrong reasons. Years from now, callers to sports talk radio will still be grousing about the blown call that could have, might have, probably did cost the Black and Gold a trip to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Rams. That said, the Saints didn't deserve what happened to them. The fans certainly didn't deserve it either. The team played well all season, and deserved to win or lose on their own merits, not a blatantly wrong call by the NFL refs.

Does anyone possibly believe referee Bill Vinovich, who claimed after the game, "It was a judgment call by the covering official. I personally have not seen the play. It is not a reviewable play"? If he hasn't seen it — multiple times — he's about the only person in Louisiana who hasn't.

This is the worst singular moment in NFL history. I don’t believe there was another that had the chance to completely destroy confidence in the integrity of the NFL product than what happened tonight.After #BountyGate & this, the league has crushed this @Saints franchise twice — Seth Dunlap (@sethdunlap) January 21, 2019

But it happened. It's going to sting for a long, long time, but the team and the fans have to figure out a way to feel better in the short term.

How about a parade?

The Saints deserve to be thanked for a remarkable season. The fans deserve a chance to come together and feel good again.

We deserve a parade. We need a parade.

We have parades for Mardi Gras and for death. We have parades for Prince and David Bowie, parades for "Star Wars" fans and wine aficionados and parades for tourists who can cough up the cash. Seems like we could have a municipal parade for a team that played well all season, only to have its Super Bowl chances ripped away by one of the worst calls ever made in professional sports.

The Grinches in the black-and-white shirts may have robbed us of a second Lombardi trophy. But the original Grinch couldn't keep the Whos in Whoville from celebrating a merry Christmas.

What's to keep the Who Dats in Whodatville from doing the same?

So what do you think, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council? Don't the 2019 New Orleans Saints — and their fans — deserve a parade of their own?