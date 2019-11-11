Louisiana has the highest number of flu infections in the country, and Lafayette and New Orleans are the two cities with the highest incidence of flu, according to the Walgreens Flu Index and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The drugstore chain compiles its statistics using the number of antivirus prescriptions it fills to treat the flu. According to that metric, Lafayette and New Orleans are the No. 1 and No. 2 markets for flu prescriptions, with all of the Top 10 metro areas, except Las Vegas, being along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida.

The Lafayette Parish School System took the precaution of closing one elementary school there last Friday after 85 cases of the flu were reported.

The CDC has ranked Louisiana and Puerto Rico as the only two states/territories where flu rates were characterized as high.

The CDC also recommends everyone over six months of age to get a flu shot, "with rare exceptions." To find a place near you that administers the flu vaccine, use the website Vaccine Finder.