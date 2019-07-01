WWOZ05
Running a 24-hour, commercial-free Louisiana music radio station ain't cheap, and that's where WWOZ-FM's annual "Groove Gala" comes in.

The annual fundraiser for the jazz and heritage station will be held September 5 at Dickie Brennan's Tableau, and this year's lineup of performers includes Irma Thomas, Lena Prima, Amanda Shaw, the Storyville Stompers, Doreen Ketchens, Gerald French, John "Papa" Gros and Al "Lil' Fats" Jackson.

There will be three stages of music, food from Tableau, several open bars, mango freezes, a mainstage showcase inside Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre and dancing to DJ Brice Nice.

Tickets are $175, or $100 if you're a whippersnapper under 40. A $500 VIP ticket gets you a more extensive menu, front-row seating in Le Petit and other perks.

