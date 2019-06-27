So here's a funny thing. Back in February, Queen of Bounce and Everything Else Big Freedia put a photo on her Instagram account showing a Ben & Jerry's ice cream container with her face on the front and the flavor "Booty Bouncing Beignets":

NOLA.com's designated Big Freedia/Boyfriend correspondent Doug MacCash contacted Ben & Jerry's, which said it was just a pitch, of which the company received many.

Freedia, however, may have dumped a clue on Instagram when she wrote "it will be with vanilla ice cream tho."

Today Ben & Jerry's announced a "new partnership" with Freedia which will kick off July 6:

"Ben & Jerry’s is teaming up with the Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia for a day of music, food, and of course FREE ice cream, at Republic NOLA. We will be announcing a new partnership together that will be benefiting local non-profits, and did we mention it will be sweet? The event will include an exclusive first listen of new Big Freedia track, Chasing Rainbows. The Queen Diva herself will be there, speaking to the crowd and telling her story about her life in New Orleans.

"100% of the proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry LA, Liberty’s Kitchen, and Upturn Arts."

So: could "Booty Bouncing Beignets" ice cream be a real thing? There's plenty of precedent; besides famous flavors like "Cherry Garcia" and "Stephen Colbert's AmeriCone Dream," the company has also put out lesser-known flavors like "Dave Matthews Band's Magic Brownies" and "Willie Nelson’s Country Peach Cobbler."

We'll find out July 6 at Republic. Tickets are $5 and are available now.