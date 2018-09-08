Donald Trump Jr. likes to hunt things that can't hunt back — a quick Google search will come up with images of the presidential adviser holding the tail of an African elephant he shot — and now he's taken his enthusiasm to Louisiana. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie, today tweeted a photo of himself on an alligator hunt with Trump Jr.:
Hunting alligators in Louisiana with @DonaldJTrumpJr! pic.twitter.com/b17jmH48Zz— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 8, 2018
Alligators and alligator hunting have a recent history of conservative bona fides in Louisiana politics. State Attorney General Jeff Landry, who was once a U.S. representative, has held an annual alligator hunt/fundraiser, and in 2013 the Fund for Louisiana's Future, a Super PAC supporting then-U.S. Sen. David Vitter held a $5,000-per-person alligator hunt fundraiser.
In 2014, former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin came to Louisiana in support of then-U.S. Sen. candidate Rob Maness, where she held a baby alligator for photos at a restaurant where gator was on the menu.
The following year, Maness ran a campaign ad in which he rode a swamp boat, shot a gun and, most notably, taped shut the snout of an alligator to demonstrate his fitness for service in Washington D.C.:
No word yet on how Trump Jr. and Scalise fared in the swamp.