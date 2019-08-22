Tommy Lee, drummer of the rock band Mötley Crüe, said in a series of tweets that he was "aggressively asked to leave" Emeril's Delmonico in New Orleans Tuesday night after his response to an employee asking him to remove his hat.

Hey @Emeril I just was at your restaurant in New Orleans and was aggressively asked to leave because I was upset about removing my hat. I removed it and they still came up to the table and gave me a hard time. Wtf dude???? — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) August 21, 2019

A spokesperson for Emeril's Delmonico said that Lee was not asked to leave but chose to leave after being asked not to use "profane language."

In a TMZ interview at a Los Angeles airport, the 56-year-old drummer and his wife Brittany Furlan, an internet personality who gained popularity on the now shuttered social media platform Vine, recounted the incident.

Furlan said the two of them were wearing hats when they entered the restaurant and that an employee asked Lee to remove his hat.

"He was like, ‘Oh, what the fuck?’ and took it off and put it in on his lap," Furlan said. "...We have no problem, the hat’s off, everything’s cool. This guy comes up to our table and he’s like, ‘Excuse me, I heard you use profanity.’"

Furlan said that Lee's use of the f-bomb was out of exasperation due to the situation and not aimed at the waitress.

"He didn’t curse at her," she said. "He cursed when he was taking it off, like ‘Oh, fuck’ and put it down. He muffled it to himself."

"Tommy Lee was kindly asked by our hostess to remove his hat after being brought to his table at Emeril’s Delmonico," said Emeril's Homebase marketing and digital assets manager Michelle Tarallo in a statement. "Tommy became aggravated, voicing his dissatisfaction with our policy and chose to leave after being asked by management to curb his profanity out of respect of our staff and guests."

"We were like, you know what, we’re out of here. This is lame," Furlan said.

The situation has spurred a variety of responses online — some defending Lee and others questioning his choice of attire when visiting a fine dining establishment. One Twitter user replied to Lee's tweet, "A gentleman always removes his hat in a restaurant. Period" to which Lee replied, "Is it 1926?????"

This morning, even Lagasse himself chimed in on Twitter, comparing the popularity of the controversy to that of the recent frenzy over Popeyes' new chicken sandwich.