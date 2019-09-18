More than a dozen local women musicians and drag queens will take the stage at Cafe Istanbul Friday, Sept. 27 at a benefit for Hagar’s House, a New Orleans shelter for women, children, and transgender people.

The event, Women Performing for Women, will feature performances by 13-member collective New Orleans Bad Ass Bitch Experience (N.O.B.A.B.E.), dance troupe The Pussyfooters, “American Idol” contestant Assata Renay and drag queen Debbie with a D.

Hagar’s House opened in November 2007 and has since provided a place for individuals and families to stay until they can transition into sustainable housing. It offers residents health programming, a community garden and a savings program in which they can save 70% of their income.

The organization hosts around a dozen people at a time and places no limitations on how long they can stay, as long as they are working toward goals they have set.

Angela Davis, the executive director of First Grace Community Alliance (FGCA), said that the event will include a speaker from Hagar's House and an altar that attendees may light a candle on throughout the night. FGCA runs Hagar’s House and Project Ishmael, a free immigration-based legal resource for New Orleans children.

The event is Hagar’s House’s biggest fundraiser and organizers say their goal is to raise $40,000, about one-fourth of their yearly budget. Between 200 and 250 people are expected to don fancy-funky attire of their choosing, eat food and watch the performances.

“Our community supports us a lot, and we're really lucky to say that's true,” said Maria Delgado, the capacity building coordinator at Hagar’s House. “We're really lucky that 12 years later that that there has been expansion and growth in it, and it's because of our community.”

This will be the ninth iteration of the benefit concert, which will include a buffet from Neyow’s Creole Cafe and other local restaurants, a cash bar and a live auction. Attire is come as you are, but glitter is encouraged.

Tickets are a $40 suggested donation and may be purchased online or by mail. Children get in free, and child care is included with an adult ticket upon request.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.