In an extensive profile today in Politico, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu discusses President Donald Trump, his Confederate monuments speech — and, of course, whether he intends to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. (The answer remains: He's not sure.)

On Trump: “You’ve never had a president, Republican or a Democrat, speak like this and give license to the kind of darkness that you see going on. ... On the issue of white nationalism, and white supremacy, that is a notion that ought to be rejected forcefully by everyone on the political spectrum. It looks sometimes the same. People make it like you can blend in, and you can’t do that. You’ve got to call it out for what it is."

On a potential presidential run: “I’m not trying to be, you know, be evasive here. The answer to your question is: I do not know. I don’t know.”

According to the profile, Landrieu's widely heralded speech about the Confederate monuments found a fan in Oprah Winfrey, who told him she memorized it. Winfrey also invited him to appear on her "SuperSoul Conversations" podcast, which will be released tomorrow.

