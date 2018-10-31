Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry took to Twitter this morning to wish everyone a Happy Halloween:
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!What are you scared of?#lalege #lagov #Halloween— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) October 31, 2018
That was a long slow softball across the plate of Louisiana Twitter, who responded to the question by dropping a handful of rhetorical coal in Landry's trick-or-treat bag:
850,000 Louisianans with pre-existing conditions losing their access to care due to your partisan lawsuit that seeks to strip protections for people with pre-existing conditions from the law.#lalege #lagov— Rebuild Louisiana (@Rebuild_LA) October 31, 2018
No option for “Scared of you becoming governor”? That’s the scariest thing.— Cody Mack (@codymack) October 31, 2018
YOUR POLICIES and YOUR lack of CHARACTER.— BMaynard (@BenMaynardINV) October 31, 2018
I'm scared of GOP getting their way and ending protections from pre-existing and GOP cutting Medicare and Social Security to pay for their tax scam.— american woman (@stillhavehope) October 31, 2018
I’m scared that you’re the next Bobby Jindal: a craven politician who places his ambitions over the welfare of the people of Louisiana. An example: your desire to repeal Medicaid expansion under Obamacare, causing death and sickness to hundreds of thousands.— Mick Dreadnought (@PelicansSuperBo) October 31, 2018
You. Politicians with no morals, no empathy, that are racist, xenophobic, homophobic, sexist and have unlimited ambition. That don’t care how many lives they ruin to obtain more power.— April O (@Prncsrainbow) October 31, 2018
Losing my health insurance cause you are a soulless asshole— EricJr&Simmons&Redick&Roco&Dario&Embiid&FULTZ!!!! (@RjMoffa) October 31, 2018
I'm scared of the tipping point where my 8 and 3yo black sons go from "Mixed kids are so cute!" to "accidentally mistaken for a thug"— Sydnei Prosper-Moten (@ragin_creole) October 31, 2018
Not you, couillon.— happy happy halloween (@elsbet) October 31, 2018
First rule of lawyering: Don't ask a question unless you already know the answer.