Abortion Louisiana (copy)
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, seen here in a 2015 file photo, says he believes the state's Republicans need to get behind a single candidate to defeat Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, in next year's election.

 Associate Press photo by Melinda Deslatte

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry took to Twitter this morning to wish everyone a Happy Halloween:

That was a long slow softball across the plate of Louisiana Twitter, who responded to the question by dropping a handful of rhetorical coal in Landry's trick-or-treat bag:

First rule of lawyering: Don't ask a question unless you already know the answer.

