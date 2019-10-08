90b23758-e142-11e9-a3d0-00163ec2aa77
Gubernatorial candidates, from left, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, Eddie Rispone, and Gov. John Bel Edwards, face each other in the second debate, hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Angelle Hall on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The last of three Louisiana gubernatorial debates will be broadcast tomorrow night on seven Gray Television stations across the state, including on WVUE-TV in New Orleans.

The debate, which will originate in Shreveport, will air from 7 to 8 p.m., with WVUE's Sabrina Wilson as one of the moderators.

Gray Television also has released results of a poll it commissioned from Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy. It shows incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards at 45%, with his two GOP challengers, Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, at 22% and 17% respectively.

The poll, which was conducted Oct. 1-4 of 625 people who considered themselves likely voters, has a margin of error of 4%. It was done by telephone, with both landlines and cellphones represented.

Should the race go to a runoff, the poll reported, 51% of said they would vote for Edwards while 42% said they would cast a ballot for Rispone, while 7% were undecided. In an Edwards/Abraham runoff, 53% would back Edwards to Abraham's 38%, with 8% undecided.

