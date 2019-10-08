The last of three Louisiana gubernatorial debates will be broadcast tomorrow night on seven Gray Television stations across the state, including on WVUE-TV in New Orleans.
The debate, which will originate in Shreveport, will air from 7 to 8 p.m., with WVUE's Sabrina Wilson as one of the moderators.
Gray Television also has released results of a poll it commissioned from Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy. It shows incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards at 45%, with his two GOP challengers, Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, at 22% and 17% respectively.
The poll, which was conducted Oct. 1-4 of 625 people who considered themselves likely voters, has a margin of error of 4%. It was done by telephone, with both landlines and cellphones represented.
Should the race go to a runoff, the poll reported, 51% of said they would vote for Edwards while 42% said they would cast a ballot for Rispone, while 7% were undecided. In an Edwards/Abraham runoff, 53% would back Edwards to Abraham's 38%, with 8% undecided.