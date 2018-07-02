no.jazzfest2ndfriday.050617.0090.JPG

PJ Morton performs on the Congo Square Stage at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival 2017 at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 5, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER

With a warm Rhodes at the center of NPR's namesake tiny desk, New Orleans R&B artist PJ Morton filled the office with a string session and backing vocalists for his "Tiny Desk" session.

Morton performs three songs from his Grammy Award-winning 2017 album Gumbo, opening with mid-album track "Claustrophobic," joined by sister duo The Amours for "Go Thru Your Phone," and closing with a miniature symphony spin on soul ballad album single "First Began."

The performance follows the release of Gumbo Unplugged, a stripped-down, live symphonic version of the album accompanied by the 22-piece Matt Jones Orchestra, BJ the Chicago Kid and others. It's out now on his Morton Records.

Watch his Tiny Desk below.

View comments