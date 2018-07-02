With a warm Rhodes at the center of NPR's namesake tiny desk, New Orleans R&B artist PJ Morton filled the office with a string session and backing vocalists for his "Tiny Desk" session.
Morton performs three songs from his Grammy Award-winning 2017 album Gumbo, opening with mid-album track "Claustrophobic," joined by sister duo The Amours for "Go Thru Your Phone," and closing with a miniature symphony spin on soul ballad album single "First Began."
The performance follows the release of Gumbo Unplugged, a stripped-down, live symphonic version of the album accompanied by the 22-piece Matt Jones Orchestra, BJ the Chicago Kid and others. It's out now on his Morton Records.
Watch his Tiny Desk below.