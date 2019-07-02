Organizers of the annual Satchmo SummerFest have announced the lineup for the weekend-long festival, which takes place at the Louisiana State Museum at The Mint.

Friday, Aug. 2 will include the Original Pinettes Brass Band, Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet, Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers and more.

Saturday, Aug. 3 will bring Shannon Powell, Big Easy Brawlers, Doreen's Jazz, Treme Brass Band and others.

Sunday, Aug. 4 will include Ellis Marsalis, Jeremy Davenport, Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony and a closing trumpet tribute to Louis Armstrong. That day will also feature the traditional jazz Mass celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Treme (1210 Gov. Nicholls St.) at 11 a.m., followed by a "Satchmo second line" to the festival grounds.

Daily admission tickets are $6, and a wide variety of food and beverages — mostly, if not all, under $10 — will be onsite.

There's also a VIP kickoff party Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, with drinks, dinner and music by Ellis Marsalis Jr., Ashlin Parker, Jackie Harris, Corey Henry, Ricky Riccardi and others. Tickets are $65.

For more information and a full lineup of acts, check out the Satchmo SummerFest website.