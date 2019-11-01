In response to rising rent costs and lagging wages, New Orleans residents will campaign for affordable housing in the city with a march and rally Saturday, Nov. 2.

The #PutHousingFirst march will start at 2800 S. Rocheblave St. and end at the corner of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where a rally will take place. According to organizers, the chosen route “magnifies the need for affordable housing and the impact of gentrification.”

Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance is organizing the event, and the Hot 8 Brass Band will join the march.

In its September report, advocacy group HousingNOLA gave the city a “D” grade on its affordable housing efforts, finding that despite initiatives aimed at increasing affordable housing units in the city, it ultimately had a net loss of 183 units between September 2018 and August 2019.

That report followed a separate report by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition that found that to live comfortably in a two-bedroom apartment in the New Orleans-Metairie area, a person would need to make an hourly wage of $19.38 — the highest in the state.

The march will begin at 10:30 a.m.