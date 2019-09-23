Mayor LaToya Cantrell and three other black mayors of Southern cities have written a "roadmap" for Democratic presidential candidates, saying, "National conversations around urban agendas are far too often centered around larger urban centers located outside of the South."

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, South Carolina and Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Alabama joined Cantrell in writing the open letter, saying, "This letter will serve as a roadmap for your campaigns to engage with us if you wish to seek any of our individual endorsements."

The mayors' priorities are familiar ones to Southern urban voters, including affordable housing, reforming the criminal justice system, environmental remediation, a higher federal minimum wage, pay equity and "comprehensive plans to combat climate change, foster climate equity, and invest in the disaster resilience capacity of our cities."

"As mayors of cities with either majority or substantial African-American populations," they write, "we ask that your campaigns provide actionable plans for addressing the racial wealth and opportunity gap, including your campaign’s approach for reducing the racial homeownership gap, entrepreneurship gap, school funding equity gap, racial wage gap, and for equitable investments to be made in our Historically Black Colleges and Universities."

Read the entire letter, "A Roadmap for Winning the South," here.