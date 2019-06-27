A two-day "Who Dat Nation Rally & Music Festival" to kick off the New Orleans Saints regular season has been set for Sept. 7-8 — the weekend before the Saints season opener.
The new festival, which will take place in Lasalle Park in Metairie and on the grounds of the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (JPAC), is on Airline Drive, adjacent to the New Orleans Baby Cakes stadium and the Saints practice facility.
There will be three music stages, with the Atlanta Rhythm Section (insert your own Falcons joke here) and the Family Stone playing on Saturday and the Producers and the Topcats playing on Sunday on the Who Dat Nation Stage. The JPAC Stage will have Blood, Sweat & Tears on Saturday and the Guess Who on Sunday.
A "major headliner" for Sunday is promised for the Maple Leaf Stage.
Also on the lineup are the All For One Brass Band, Whistle Monsta (aka Saints superfan Leroy Mitchell) and "local radio and TV personalities," as well as a "very special guest TBA."
Tickets are not on sale yet, but are $30 for adults ($45 for both days) and $10 for kids 13-18 ($15 for both days). Children under 12 will be admitted free.
The fest should get Black and Gold fans charged up for the Saints' season opener Sept. 9, when the team takes on the Houston Texans at home in the Superdome.