Rock band Journey will head to the Smoothie King Center for a show on Aug. 27, 2020 as part of a five-month tour beginning next May.
The band has cycled through many members throughout the decade, but this tour will feature founding member and lead guitarist Neal Schon, lead singer Arnel Pineda, bassist Ross Valory, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and drummer Steve Smith.
Journey will be joined by The Pretenders, and both bands will play their greatest hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “I’ll Stand By You” respectively.
Journey performed at the Smoothie King Center with Def Leppard in August 2018.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.