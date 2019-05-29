The Rev. Franklin Graham has announced Sunday, June 2 will be a special "Day of Prayer" for President Donald Trump, and some familiar Louisianans are on the list of faith leaders who have signed on to the Day of Prayer for the president.
Phil and Al Robertson, two members of the north Louisiana Robertson family who became famous on the long-running reality-flavored show "Duck Dynasty," are on the list. Phil Robertson is the host of a new podcast, "Unashamed," which can be downloaded from the Blaze TV website.
Another familiar Louisiana signatory is Tony Perkins, president of the Washington D.C.-based Family Research Council. Perkins served in the Louisiana legislature for eight years.
"On June 2," Graham wrote on Facebook, "we ask that pastors would lead their congregations in praying for the President, that Sunday schools and other groups would join together and pray, and that individuals and families across the country would have a special focus on praying for the President that day."
In a radio interview with Perkins, Graham described "demonic forces" he said were trying to take down Trump, and added, "Is he a perfect person? Absolutely not. Is he the best example of the Christian faith? No way. But there's something in his heart where God has placed him there to defend the Christian faith and religious liberty. And so I appreciate that about him, and we need to try to lift him up in prayer and support him where we can."