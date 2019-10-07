The Big Cheezy
3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; www.thebigcheezy.com
A Juice sandwich features roast beef, debris gravy and cheddar and pepper Jack cheeses on sourdough bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brazilian Market &Cafe
2424 Williams Blvd., Suite N, Kenner, (504) 468-3533; www.brazilianmarketcafe.com
Traditional feijoada — a black bean stew with pork sausage, ribs and shoulder served with collard greens, orange slices and farofa — is a Saturday special. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Brick Oven Cafe
2805 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 466-2097; www.brickovencafe.biz
A Toscana pizza is topped with Italian sausage, pancetta, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and marinara. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Fong’s Chinese & Cantonese Restaurant
2101 Williams Blvd., Suite G, Kenner, (504) 467-9928
Triple Treat combines pork, chicken, beef and Chinese vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
French Press Coffeehouse
3236 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-0276; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Gendusa’s Italian Market
405 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5305; www.gendusasitalian.com
A Carlo Gambino pizza is topped with mozzarella, cremini mushrooms and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Harbor Seafood &Oyster Bar
3203 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 443-6454; www.fishermanscoveseafood.com
Char-grilled oysters are topped with garlic butter sauce and Italian cheeses and served with French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Kenner Seafood
3140 Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-4701; www.kennerseafood.net
A fried soft-shell crab is served over angel hair pasta with crabmeat sauce made with heavy cream, dill and paprika and is served with garlic bread and salad or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Middendorf’s
30160 Highway 51 S., Akers, (985) 386-6666; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com
Thin-sliced, cornmeal-crusted fried catfish fillets are served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Mr. Ed’s Seafood &Italian Restaurant
910 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 463-3030; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds
A super seafood platter includes fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, a stuffed crab, french fries and salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
NolaNica
16 W. Airline Highway, Suite B, Kenner, (504) 405-0375; www.nolanica.com
A NOLA Nica burger is topped with fried cheese, sweet plantains and vinaigrette coleslaw on coconut bread and served with fries or plantain chips. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant
2321 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 305-6422; www.parranspoboys.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Sake Cafe
817 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite B, Kenner, (504) 468-8829; www.sakecafela.com
See Harahan section for restaurant description.
Stingray’s Restaurant
1303 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-4040; www.stingraysseafoodrestaurant.com
Captain Sal’s seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters, catfish, a stuffed crab and two sides such as fries, onion rings, potato salad, hushpuppies or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Ted’s Smokehouse BBQ
3809 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-4393
A smoked pork rib platter includes two sides such as baked beans, corn, coleslaw or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse and Restaurant
769A W. Fifth St., Laplace, (985) 652-9990; www.wjsmokehouse.com
Gumbo is made with house-smoked chicken and andouille and served with rice and French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$