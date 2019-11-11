30°/-90°
520 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-2576; www.3090-nola.com
Music club
Named for the coordinates of the city, this bar is easy to find on Frenchmen Street. Its upscale design is marked with hand-hewn cypress beams, brick walls and polished concrete floors and bar tops. There’s live music daily, an atrium patio with a projection screen showing the live music onstage. The bar serves local beer and New Orleans cocktails. The kitchen serves New Orleans cuisine and brunch on weekends. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
AllWays Lounge
2240 St. Claude Ave., (504) 321-5606; www.theallwayslounge.net
Music club
Burlesque, drag shows, live music, Bingo and comedy are a few of the performance genres available at the AllWays Lounge. You’ll also find affordable drink prices, an inclusive atmosphere and occasional pop-up restaurants. The Dirty Dime martini is a popular drink choice. Open daily. No food.
Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant
1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com
Neighborhood bar
This neighborhood bar and late-night hangout hosts live music nightly as well as open-mic events and a jazz brunch on Sunday. Open daily. Full restaurant. Happy hour 4 a.m.-6 a.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Cafe Negril
606 Frenchmen St., www.cafenegrilonfrenchmen.com
Music club
If it’s open, there’s live music playing at this music club and bar — and there’s no cover charge. A large mural of Bob Marley behind the stage warms up the crowd for live reggae bands on Friday. A frozen Frenchmen punch packs three kinds of rum, amaretto and a blend of juices. There’s no kitchen here, but patrons can find po-boys and rice bowls at Po-Breaux upstairs. Open daily. No food.
Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander
535 Franklin Ave., (504) 266-2856; www.crunola.com
Restaurant bar
Housed in a historic building that once was part of the former D’Aunoy Plantation, the restaurant and bar serves classic cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine. There’s courtyard seating at the dog-friendly restaurant. Saturday and Sunday feature drag brunches. Open Wed.-Mon. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Mon. and Wed.-Fri.
The Dragon’s Den
435 Esplanade Ave., (504) 940-5546; www.dragonsdennola.com
Music Club
There’s live music, comedy acts, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, Hassizle Bounce Night and All-Star Country Jam and more at this bar, which has an opium den theme downstairs and a music room and dance floor upstairs. Open daily. No food.
The Elysian Bar
Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com
Hotel bar
The Elysian Bar is an orange-colored enclave within the remodeled rectory of a former 18th-century church. There’s also courtyard seating. The wine list features domestic wines and the cocktail menu highlights classic drinks such as Sazeracs, Negronis and martinis. Chef Alex Harrell serves a menu of mainly small plates. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
The Franklin
2600 Dauphine St., (504) 267-0640; www.thefranklinnola.com
Restaurant bar
The restaurant serves a seasonally inspired menu and has a 14-seat bar with a stylish ambience and art adorning its walls. It offers five styles of martinis, classic cocktails and originals like the But of Corse: Mattei Cap Corse blanc, St. Germain and sparkling wine. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
The John
2040 Burgundy St., (504) 942-7159
Neighborhood bar
This toilet-themed dive bar invites one to sit on the throne and sip a cold beer. The food menu includes exotic game (kangaroo and crocodile) and vegetarian and vegan options. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 pm. Mon.-Fri.
Lost Love Lounge
2529 Dauphine St., (504) 949-2009; www.lostloveloungenola.com
Neighborhood bar
Monday nights feature Kiki’s Klubhouse drag show, and there’s a burlesque open mic show every third Tuesday of the month. There’s trivia on Wednesdays, karaoke on Thursdays and an art market the first Tuesday of each month. The jalapeno margarita has a bite, and the Trump & Stormy is made with Kraken rum and house-made ginger syrup. Brotherly Love Kitchen offers Philly cheesesteaks, burgers and sandwiches. Open daily. Food available.
Po-Breaux’s
606 Frenchmen St.; www.pobreauxs.com
Restaurant bar
The restaurant sports blacklight art, arcade games and flashy murals serving as a backdrop to a menu of po-boys, Filipino-inspired rice bowls, fried pickles and more. A popular drink is the Ube Bae, made with Malibu rum, Ube simple syrup, soda and cream froth. Open Thursday-Sunday. Full restaurant menu.
The Spotted Cat Music Club
623 Frenchmen St., www.spottedcatmusicclub.com
Music club
There’s live music from local jazz groups seven days a week and a no-nonsense attitude at this club. The cranberry mule is a popular drink. There’s no cover, and drinks are cash only. Open daily. No food.
Email Jake Clapp at jclapp@gambitweekly.com